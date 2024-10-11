Summarize Simplifying... In short In a record-breaking Test match, England thrashed Pakistan, led by Harry Brook's triple-century and Joe Root's double-ton.

Brook's performance earned him the record for most centuries by an overseas player in Pakistan, while Root became England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket.

The duo's partnership set new records, contributing to England's third-highest total in Test history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England declared their innings at 823/7 (Source: X/@englandcricket)

Record-breaking England thrash Pakistan in Multan Test: Decoding the stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:11 pm Oct 11, 202412:11 pm

What's the story The England cricket team recorded a comprehensive innings win over Pakistan in the Test series opener in Multan. The game was truly a spectacle for cricket fans as England declared their innings at a mammoth 823/7. Notably, this score was posted in response to Pakistan's first-inning score of 556/10. The hosts were bundled out for 220 in the third innings, handing England a win on the final day. Here are the key stats.

Record-breaking stand

How did the game pan out?

As mentioned, Pakistan hammered 556/10 batting first thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102), Shan Masood (151), and Agha Salman's 104*. In response, England were powered by Harry Brook's triple-century and Joe Root's double-ton. Zak Crawley (78) and Ben Duckett (84) missed out on tons as the visitors declared at 823/7, claiming a massive 267-run lead. Pakistan could only manage 220/10 in their second outing, losing by an innings and 47 runs.

Historic feat

Brook's triple-century: A record-breaking performance

Brook's phenomenal innings of 317 off 322 balls was his maiden 200-plus score in First-Class cricket. He now has six Test hundreds and nine fifties to his name. As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has raced to 1,875 Test runs at an average of 62.50 with a strike-rate of 88.56. His record against Pakistan is especially impressive as he has scored 785 runs in four games against them, averaging a staggering 130.83 (100s:4, 50:1).

Century record

Brook equals record for most centuries by overseas player

Brook now shares the record for most centuries by an overseas player in Pakistan in Test cricket, having scored four tons in just six innings. He reached the milestone quicker than Mohinder Amarnath and Aravinda de Silva, who also have four centuries but took over 17 innings to reach it. Brook's triple-century was completed off just 310 balls, making him the second-fastest to achieve this feat after India's Virender Sehwag (278).

Scoring milestone

Root becomes England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket

Root ended his innings with 262 off 375 balls (17 fours), bettering his previous highest Test score of 254. Root has now completed 12,664 Test runs at an average of 51.47. With this, he has become England's highest run-scorer and overall the fifth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, surpassing Alastair Cook's record of 12,472 runs.

Landmarks

Root also scripts these records

Root became the first non-Asian batter to score a double hundred in each of India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He now owns double-tons in five different nations. Only Kumar Sangakkara and Younis Khan are ahead in this regard with six doube-hundreds apiece. Root became the second visiting player after India's Virender Sehwag to register two 250-plus scores against Pakistan. The veteran also became the first England batter to score two 200s against Pakistan.

Partnership

Root and Brook's partnership sets new record in Multan Test

Root and Brook scored 454 runs in partnership, breaking the highest-ever Test stand for any wicket by an English pair. They also recorded the highest-ever stand against Pakistan in Test cricket. The English duo also recorded the highest stand in WTC history and also the fourth-highest in Test cricket. Meanwhile, this is also only the third occasion of two batters scoring 250-plus in a Test innings.

Total

England's third-highest total in Test history

The score of 823/7 is England's third-highest in their long Test history. Overall, this is the fourth-highest score in Test cricket. Notably, the score of 823/7 is also the highest recorded by England under head coach Brendon McCullum. As per Cricbuzz, the run rate of 5.48 by England is highest in 700-plus team total in a Test innings.

Crawley

Crawley scored his 16th Test fifty

Zak Crawley recorded a well-made 78 off 85 balls. He now has 16 half-centuries in Test cricket. With this knock, Crawley has raced to 2,786 runs from 48 Tests at an average of 32.77. He has 20 fifty-plus scores (four tons). 633 of his runs have come against Pakistan at 70.33. The tally includes two tons and three fifties.

Duckett

Duckett missed his fourth Test ton

Ben Duckett also played a whirlwind knock. He hammered a 75-ball 84 at number four as he didn't come out to open due to an injury. Duckett could have scored his fourth century in Test cricket. Duckett now has 1,912 Test runs at 40.68. His tally includes as many as 14 fifty-plus scores (3 hundreds). He boasts 441 runs against Pakistan at 73.50 (100: 1, 50s: 4).

Masood

5th century for Masood, including two versus England

Masood's 151 was laced with 13 fours and two sixes. He faced 177 balls. In 36 games (67 innings), Masood has raced to 2,045 runs at 30.07. He slammed his fifth century (50s: 10). As per ESPNcricinfo, in nine matches versus England (17 innings), he has raced to 524runs at 30.82. He slammed his 2nd ton versus England (50s: 1).

Shafique

First Test ton in over a year for Shafique

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique finally ended his run-drought with 102 off 184 balls in the first innings. With this knock, he has raced to 1,474 Test runs at 40.94. He owns five tons and as many fifties, He has scored 315 Test runs against England at a decent average of 39.37. This was his second century against the Brits.

Shakeel

Shakeel slammed his fifth Test fifty vs England

Saud Shakeel departed for 82 off 177 balls in the first innings. Playing his 13th Test, he has raced 1,208 runs at 57.52. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his seventh fifty as he also boasts three tons. 428 of his runs have come against England at 61.14. This was his fifth fifty against them. At home, he has completed 821 runs at a fine average of 63.15.