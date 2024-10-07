Summarize Simplifying... In short Shakib's dream of playing his farewell Test match in Bangladesh may come true as officials assure top-notch security, addressing his safety concerns.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is eager to include Shakib in the upcoming series against South Africa, with the president, Faruque Ahmed, reversing his previous stance on Shakib's security.

Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's leading Test wicket-taker (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Shakib's dream of farewell Test in Bangladesh may come true

By Rajdeep Saha 09:01 pm Oct 07, 202409:01 pm

What's the story Shakib Al Hasan, the veteran all-rounder of Bangladesh, is getting closer to fulfilling his dream of playing his last Test at home. The development has been supported by Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, the Youth and Sports Adviser. Bhuyain said he personally wanted Shakib to have his swansong in Bangladesh during a recent Women's T20 World Cup match between Bangladesh and Scotland on October 3.

Security assurance

Bhuyain assures Shakib's security during farewell Test

Bhuyain has assured Shakib's security will be prioritized during his farewell Test. "We will absolutely provide the highest level of security for our players," he said to Cricbuzz. This comes after Shakib raised concerns about his safety during a press conference in Kanpur, amid the second Test against India. Bhuyain's assurance marks a shift in stance from top government officials, and Shakib's dream of playing his last Test at Mirpur could become a reality.

BCB's efforts

BCB's efforts to include Shakib in upcoming series

A senior official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) told Cricbuzz that they are still trying to get Shakib to play in the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. "He (Shakib) is expected to let us know in a couple of days whether he will play in the two-match Test series or not," the official said. Clearly, the board is keen on having Shakib play his last home series.

Stance reversal

BCB president changes stance on Shakib's security

BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who earlier said they couldn't provide any kind of security for Shakib, has now changed his tune. He insisted they are ready to ensure Shakib's safety inside and around the stadium premises. Ahmed said, "I have had communication with Shakib and he has a good chance to retire at home." This change of heart only strengthens Shakib's dream farewell on home soil.