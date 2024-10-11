Summarize Simplifying... In short David Warner, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, and Joe Root have made history with their high individual scores in the World Test Championship.



Three England players feature on this list (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding the highest individual scores in World Test Championship history

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:06 pm Oct 11, 202412:06 pm

What's the story Joe Root and Harry Brook smashed the Pakistan bowlers left, right, and center in the Test series opener in Multan. While Root scored a career-best 262, Brook became only the second batter to hammer a triple-century in the ICC World Test Championship history. Notably, they were involved in a record-breaking 454-run stand. Here we decode the highest individual scores in WTC history.

#1

David Warner - 335* vs Pakistan, 2019

Former Australian opener David Warner was the first batter to slam a triple-ton after the introduction of WTC in 2019. In the very same year, the southpaw hammered an unbeaten 335 off 418 balls against Pakistan as the Aussies won the Adelaide Day/Night Test by an innings and 48 runs. It is also the second-highest individual score by an Australian in Test cricket.

#2

Harry Brook - 317 vs Pakistan, 2024

With his heroics in the Multan Test, Brook became just the second triple-centurion in WTC history. The dasher, who arrived to bat at number five, departed for a brilliant 317 off 322 balls. Brook completed his triple-ton off just 310 balls. Only India's Virender Sehwag (278) has reached the milestone faster. His heroics meant England declared their first innings at 823/7.

#3

Zak Crawley - 267 vs Pakistan, 2020

England's batting sensation Zak Crawley smashed plenty of records in the 2020 Southampton Test against Pakistan. Batting at number three, the youngster scored 267 off 393 balls. His heroics meant England declared their first innings at 583/8. The game eventually resulted in a draw. However, Crawley's 267 is still the second-highest score by an English batter after scoring a maiden Test century.

#4

Joe Root - 262 vs Pakistan, 2024

Root's career-best 262 holds the fourth place on this list. He tackled 375 deliveries during his stay. The batting talisman arrived to bat in the final session of Day 2 and didn't look back thereafter. Though Brook's triple-ton overshadowed his efforts, Root's rock-solid batting at one end allowed the youngster to bat freely as they added 454 runs in partnership.