In short Simplifying... In short Ben Stokes has achieved a milestone of 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship, joining the ranks of Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith.

His journey includes seven centuries and 14 fifties, with a total of 6,400 runs in his 105-match Test career.

Stokes' performance has been consistent across different WTC cycles, contributing significantly to his team's success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ben Stokes has completed 3,000 ICC World Test Championship runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Ben Stokes completes 3,000 ICC World Test Championship runs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:25 pm Jul 27, 202404:25 pm

What's the story England Test team skipper Ben Stokes has added a new feather in his illustrious cap. Stokes has completed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Playing his third World Test Championship event, Stokes reached the milestone with his 10th run in the third Test versus West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Notably, he is the second Englishman and fourth overall with 3,000 WTC runs.

Runs

Stokes joins Root, Labuschagne and Smith in elite list

As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 48th match in the WTC, Stokes has raced to 3,000 runs from 87 innings. In addition to seven centuries, Stokes has also clocked 14 fifties. He has hit 300-plus fours and 78 sixes so far. Stokes joins the likes of Joe Root (4,500-plus), and Australian duo Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) and Steve Smith (3,486) in terms of this milestone.

Breakdown

Breaking down Stokes' WTC stats in 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles

In the 2019-21 edition of the WTC, Stokes ended as the fourth-highest scorer. He hammered 1,334 runs from 17 matches (32 innings) at 46. His tally included four tons and six fifties with the best score of 176. In the 2021-23 edition of the WTC, Stokes hammered 971 runs from 18 matches (32 innings) at 32.36. He registered two tons and four fifties.

Information

His numbers in the ongoing 2023-25 cycle

In the ongoing cycle, Stokes came into this match with 12 games under his belt (22 innings). He piled up 685 runs at 31.13. Stokes owns one ton and four fifties with the best score of 155.

Information

His batting numbers in Tests

Playing his 105th match (189 innings), Stokes has hammered 6,400-plus runs at an average of 35-plus. He has amassed 13 tons and 32 fifties. Stokes is nearing 3,000 runs at home (2,925-plus). Versus West Indies, he owns 1,230-plus runs at 45-plus.