Chris Woakes features in his 50th Test: Key stats
Star all-rounder Chris Woakes has joined an elite club of England players as he makes his 50th appearance in Test cricket. Woakes reaches this landmark, with England taking on the West Indies in the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Woakes, a fast-bowling all-rounder has been pivotal to England's success, especially in home Tests. Here are the key stats.
150 wickets and over 1,700 runs
Woakes made his Test debut during the 2013 Ashes against Australia at The Oval. The right-arm pacer, who consistently swings the ball, has taken 150 wickets at an average of 29.20 so far. His tally includes five fifers (BBM: 11/102). With the bat, Woakes has scored 1,777 runs at 27.33, including a hundred and six half-centuries.
Woakes's second Test at Trent Bridge
Woakes is set to play only his second Test match at Trent Bridge. His only other appearance came against India in 2018, where the visitors claimed a 203-run victory. Woakes took four wickets in the match.
How does Woakes fare against WI?
Woakes has a decent record against the West Indies in Test cricket. He has racked up 248 runs from seven Tests at an average of 31.00 against the opposition. The right-arm pacer has also taken 19 scalps at 31.00 in this regard. Notably, Woakes has also record a half-century and a fifer against the Caribbeans in the format.