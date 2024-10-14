Summarize Simplifying... In short Australia's women's cricket team has a strong record against India in T20Is, with 26 wins and 7 losses, including a recent victory at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They've been particularly dominant in knock-out games, winning all five encounters.

Decoding Australia's sheer dominance vs India in Women's T20Is

What's the story Australia beat India by nine runs to record their fourth successive win at the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant unbeaten half-century, India failed to chase down Australia's target of 151 runs in Sharjah. This loss has majorly dented India's hopes of making it to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, here we decode Australia's dominance over India in Women's T20Is.

A look at the head-to-head record

Australia boast a solid 26-7 win-loss record against India in WT20Is (Tied: 1, NR:1). The tally includes Australia's narrow win in the gold-medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. In Women's T20 WCs, Australia have recorded five victories and just a couple of defeats against India. The recent Dubai loss was India's third successive defeat versus Australia in the mega competition.

Australia's dominance in home and away T20Is vs India

At home, the Women in Yellow have seven wins and four defeats against the Indian unit. On Indian soil, the Aussies have defeated the Women in Blue 12 times in 15 outings. Only three matches have gone in India's favor in this regard (including Super Over results). The Aussies have four wins and just a solitary defeat versus India in neutral WT20Is.

Australia unbeaten against India in knock-out games

In knock-out matches, Australia have faced India on five occasions in WT20Is and came on top every single time. This includes Australia's triumph over India in the 2020 WT20 finals. The Aussies have also defeated India twice in Women's T20 WC semi-finals and once in the Commonwealth Games final.

These Aussies have been prolific against India

As per ESPNcricinfo, Beth Mooney's tally of 908 WT20I runs against India at 45.40 is the most for any player. She also owns the most half-centuries against the team (9). With 578 runs at 25.13, Alyssa Healy is third in terms of WT20I runs against India. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner own the joint-most WT20I wickets against India (24 each). Both all-rounders also boast three WT20I fifties apiece vs India.