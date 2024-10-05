Summarize Simplifying... In short In the world of Women's T20 Cricket, Beth Mooney, Tazmin Brits, and Sophie Devine have made their mark with exceptional performances.

These players have shown their prowess both in batting and fielding, making them standouts in the sport.

Batters with 50-plus scores, 3 catches in WT20 WC game

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:14 pm Oct 05, 202412:14 pm

What's the story New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine made her presence felt with an unbeaten 57 versus India Women in match 4 of the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai. Her efforts powered NZ to 160/4. India were later folded for just 102. Here we look at the players who scored 50-plus runs and took three or more catches in a Women's T20 WC match.

Beth Mooney vs India, 2020

Australia defeated India by 85 runs in the final of the 2020 T20 WC in Melbourne. Opener Beth Mooney was exceptional for Australia as she gave the Indians a run for the money. She remained unbeaten on 78 off 54 deliveries as Australia finished at 184/4 batting first. Mooney later claimed three catches as well. India hence got bundled out for just 99.

Tazmin Brits vs England, 2023

South African opener Tazmin Brits starred against England in the semi-final of the 2023 edition in Cape Town. She batted cautiously and scored a 55-ball 68, helping SA finish at 164/4 batting first. Notably, she added 96 runs with fellow opener Laura Wolvaardt. Brits also went on to claim four catches in the game as the English team was restricted to 158/8.

Sophie Devine vs India, 2024

Devine's recent efforts against India are next on this list. The veteran was in her element as she consolidated the innings with crucial little partnerships. She accelerated toward the end as NZ Women scored 51 runs in the last 5 overs, including 21 off the last two. Devine's 36-ball 57* was laced with 7 fours. She later claimed three catches as well.