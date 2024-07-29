In short Simplifying... In short In Women's T20I cricket, England, Australia, Sri Lanka, and South Africa have successfully chased high targets against India.

Presenting the highest-successfully chased targets against India in WT20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:35 pm Jul 29, 202402:35 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka were crowned champions of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20. The Lankans (167/2) lifted the continental trophy for the first time after chasing down 166 in the final clash against India in Dambulla. The likes of Chamari Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarawickrama starred with half-centuries for the hosts. Here we look at the highest-successfully chased targets against India in WT20Is.

#1

199 by England, 2018

Smriti Mandhana's 76 helped India post 198/4 against England in the 2018 Brabourne T20I. However, the English team (199/3) crossed the line in 18.4 overs as opener Danni Wyatt scored a breathtaking 124 off 64 balls. ﻿Tammy Beaumont complimented her with a 35-run knock as Indian bowlers had a hard day at the office. Four Indian bowlers registered economy rates of 10 or more.

#2

173 by Australia, 2022

Australia chased down 173 against India Women in the 2022 DY Patil match. Beth Mooney (89* off 57 balls) blasted the hosts left, right, and center as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The star opener shared two 70-plus stands with skipper Alyssa Healy (37) and Tahlia McGrath (40*) as the Aussies (173/1) crossed the line with 11 balls to spare.

#3

166 by Sri Lanka, 2024

Sri Lanka's recent win in the Asia Cup final is next on this list. After losing Vishmi Gunaratne (1) early, Athapaththu (61) and Samarawickrama (69*) steadied the ship for the hosts with an 87-run stand for the second wicket. Both batters slammed fifties as SL prevailed in 18.4 overs. Kavisha Dilhari (30*) also played a fine cameo toward the end.

#4

159 by South Africa, 2021

In an absolute cliffhanger, South Africa beat India in the 2021 Lucknow WT20I. The match went down to the wire, with the visitors (159/4) chasing down 159 on the final ball. SA opener Lizelle Lee fired a 45-ball 70 before the Indians came back in the hunt. However, Laura Wolvaardt's unbeaten 53 ensured SA's victory as they needed nine runs off the last over.