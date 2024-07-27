In short Simplifying... In short In his third Test match for England, Gus Atkinson shone by taking four wickets against the West Indies, bringing his total to 20 wickets in the series.

His performance, which included dismissing key players like Mikyle Louis and Jason Holder, helped England break crucial partnerships.

Atkinson's impressive economy rate of 4.12 and his maiden four-wicket haul highlight his growing prowess in the longest format of cricket.

Atkinson now owns 20 wickets at 16.45 (Photo credit: X/@surreycricket)

3rd Test, Gus Atkinson rocks West Indies with four-fer: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:22 am Jul 27, 202412:22 am

What's the story England pacer Gus Atkinson is enjoying his fine start in Test cricket. Atkinson, who had a record-breaking debut Test at Lord's, claimed a superb four-wicket haul (4/67) on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. His efforts helped England bowl West Indies out for 282. Atkinson claimed two scalps in the morning session before picking two more in the 3rd session.

Two crucial scalps in the morning session

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis handed their side a solid start, adding 76 runs. Atkinson broke the stand by dismissing Louis with a seam up length delivery shaping away in the channel outside off. Louis, who worked hard until then, fell prey to temptations. Alick Athanaze was Atkinson's next wicket, being dismissed to a short ball with lunch called thereafter.

Atkinson gets the dangerous Holder

West Indies were 115/5 before Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva added 109 runs. Once the stand was broken by Chris Woakes, it was Atkinson who removed Holder at a crucial juncture. Gudakesh Motie was Atkinson's final wicket.

Atkinson impresses with four-fer

Playing just his third match for England in the longest format, Atkinson now owns 20 wickets at 16.45. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul, having already taken two five-wicket hauls at Lord's with the best of 7/45. As per ESPNcricinfo, Atkinson has bowled 79.5 overs in this series, having bowled 13 maidens and conceding 329 runs at an economy rate of 4.12.