Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj are the top run-scorers for India, while Ekta Bisht and Sana Mir shine as the leading bowlers for their respective teams.

India have beaten Pakistan five times in the Women's Asia Cup T20

Women's Asia Cup T20: Numbers from India-Pakistan rivalry

By Parth Dhall 01:20 pm Jul 17, 202401:20 pm

What's the story The 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20 will be underway on July 19 with a total of eight teams taking part. While the game between the United Arab Emirates and Nepal serves as the curtain-raiser, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan clash on the same day. The Women in Blue, who own three Asia Cup T20 titles, have beaten Pakistan five times.

Record

Here's the head-to-head record

Between 2012 and 2022, India and Pakistan have met six times in the Women's Asia Cup T20. The Indian women have emerged victorious on five occasions, with Pakistan's only win coming in 2022. Notably, India have won four of those matches under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali Raj led India to a win against Pakistan in the 2012 edition.

Win

Pakistan's only WAsia Cup T20 win against India

In 2022, Pakistan claimed their first-ever win over India in the Women's Asia Cup T20, in Sylhet. Batting first, the Women in Green racked up 137/6, riding on Nida Dar's brilliant 37-ball 56*. India were later bowled out for 124 as Nida took two wickets. However, Nashra Sandhu was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers, having taken three scalps.

Information

Overall head-to-head record in WT20Is

India and Pakistan have overall clashed in 14 WT20Is between 2009 and 2023. India have a massive 11-3 lead over Pakistan, as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. Notably, seven of India's wins have come under Harmanpreet.

Performers

A look at star performers

Harmanpreet (145) and Mithali (109) are the top-two highest run-scorers in the India-Pakistan Women's Asia Cup T20 matches. They are the only batters with over 100 runs in this regard. Meanwhile, Ekta Bisht remains the only bowler with 10+ wickets in the India-Pakistan games (Women's Asia Cup T20). Sana Mir leads the tally for Pakistan with six wickets.