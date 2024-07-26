In short Simplifying... In short In his 92nd match, West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite scored his 30th Test half-century, contributing to his total of 5,679 runs.

Kraigg Brathwaite hit a crucial 61-run knock against England (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

Kraigg Brathwaite hammers his 30th half-century in Tests: Key stats

What's the story West Indies Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hit a crucial 61-run knock against England on Day 1 of the third and final encounter at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Brathwaite handed his side a solid start and added 76 runs for the first wicket. However, WI lost quick wickets to go into lunch at 97/3. Brathwaite was dismissed shortly after lunch by fast bowler Mark Wood. Here's more.

A solid approach from Brathwaite

Brathwaite and fellow WI opener Mikyle Louis negotiated the opening overs well before the runs came. In the 21st over, Brathwaite got to his fifty from 70 balls. It was a solid approach from the senior player. However, thereafter, Brathwaite saw three wickets fall in quick succession as England fought back. Brathwaite hit a four after lunch before Wood dismissed him.

Brathwaite didn't look comfortable against short balls

Brathwaite didn't look comfortable against the short balls bowled to him. Wood with his sheer pace bowler another short delivery angling down leg, Brathwaite shuffled inside the line and threw his hands at it to get a tickle. Jamie Smith completed the catch.

Sixth fifty for Brathwaite versus England

Playing his 92nd match, Brathwaite has raced to 5,679 runs from 176 innings at 34.21. He registered his 30th fifty (100s: 12). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 18 matches versus England, Brathwaite now owns 1,290 runs at 40.31. He hit his sixth fifty against England (100s: 3). In 45 away matches (home of opposition), Brathwaite now owns 2,652 runs at 31.20 (100s: 4, 50s: 15).

His form in the ongoing series

In the ongoing series, Brathwaite has raced to 166 runs at 33.30 from five innings. He slammed his maiden fifty. Before this, he managed scores worth 6 and 4 in the first Test. He scored 48 and 47 in the next clash.