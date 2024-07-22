In short Simplifying... In short The Women's T20 Asia Cup has seen some low scoring games, with Malaysia holding the dubious honor of the lowest all-out totals.

In 2018, they were bundled out for just 20 against India, and 30 against both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

Meanwhile, Thailand managed only 30 against India in 2022, while Sri Lanka posted a low score of 18 against Malaysia, despite a stellar unbeaten 119 from Chamari Athapaththu.

Malaysia occupy the top-three spots (Source: X/@MalaysiaCricket)

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Decoding the lowest all-out totals

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:33 pm Jul 22, 202405:33 pm

What's the story The Sri Lankan women's cricket team on July 22 handed Malaysia a humiliating 144-run defeat in Match 7 of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20. Chasing 185 in Dambulla, the Malaysian side could never get going as it got bundled out for just 40 in 19.5 overs. This was the fifth-lowest all-out total in the competition's history. Here are the other lowest scores.

#5

Malaysia - 40/10 versus Sri Lanka, 2024

Chamari Athapaththu scored an unbeaten 119 as the Lankan team posted 184/4 in the aforementioned game. In response, the Malaysian unit lost wickets at regular intervals in response as Elsa Hunter (10) was their only batter to enter double digits. As mentioned, the team was folded for 40 in 19.5 overs. Shashini Gimhani (3/9) was the pick of the Lankan bowlers.

#4

Thailand - 37/10 versus India, 2022

India claimed a one-sided win over Thailand in the group game of the 2022 Women's Asia Cup in Sylhet. The Women in Blue chased down 38 (40/1) in six overs after bundling out Thailand for just 37. The team could survived only 15.1 overs as Sneh Rana (3/9) was the pick of the Indian bowlers. ﻿Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets apiece.

#3

Malaysia - 33/10 versus Sri Lanka, 2022

The Lankan team seemed in a spot of bother after managing just 105/7 against Malaysia in the 2022 match in Sylhet. However, Malaysia could not come anywhere near to the target as they were folded for 33 in just 9.5 overs. Malsha Shehani claimed four wickets in just 1.5 overs as six of the Malaysian batters bagged ducks.

#2

Malaysia - 30/10 versus Pakistan, 2018

Malaysia also occupy the top two spots on this list. Chasing 178 against Pakistan in the 2018 Kuala Lumpur game, Malaysia batted for 18.4 overs but were bundled out for just 30. Skipper and opener Winifred Duraisingam (11) was their only batter to score over 10. Nida Dar claimed four wickets for the Women in Green.

#1

Malaysia - 27/10 versus India, 2018

The 2018 Women's Asia Cup T20 also saw Malaysia post 27/10 against India in Kuala Lumpur. Mithali Raj's 97* meant the Women in Blue finished at 169/3 while batting first. In response, Malaysia could only survive 13.4 overs as six of their batters bagged ducks. Sasha Azmi (9) scored the most for them as Pooja Vastrakar (3/6) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.