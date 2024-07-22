Women's T20 Asia Cup: Captains with highest individual scores
Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to a one-sided win against Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup Group B clash in Dambula. The Lankans bowled out Malaysia for a mere 40 as they attempted to chase 185. Earlier, Athapaththu's 69-ball 119* powered SL to 184/4 in 20 overs. She slammed the first-ever century at the Women's T20 Asia Cup.
Chamari Athapaththu: 119* vs Malaysia, 2024
As mentioned, Athapaththu scored the first-ever century, both as a player and captain in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She racked up 119* off 69 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes. This was Athapaththu's third century in Women's T20I cricket. Notably, each of her three tons in the format has come while leading the Lankans.
Harmanpreet Kaur: 66 vs UAE, 2024
Harmanpreet Kaur propelled India to a 78-run victory against the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup edition. She smashed a 47-ball 66 as India scored 201/5, their highest-ever total in WT20Is. This was also India Women's first 200+ total in the format. Richa Ghosh also contributed with 29-ball 64* before India restricted UAE to 123/7.
Bismah Maroof: 62 vs Malaysia, 2018
Before the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan's Bismah Baroof held the record for the highest individual score as captain in the tournament. She scored a 37-ball 62 while leading Pakistan against Malayisa in the 2018 edition. The Women in Green racked up 177/5 before bowling out Malaysia for 30. Nida Dar took four wickets. Notably, Maroof's knock included 6 fours.
Nigar Sultana: 53 vs Malaysia, 2022
Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana remains the only other captain with a fifty-plus score in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. Sultana scored a 34-ball 53 (6 fours and 1 six) against Malaysia in the 2022 edition. Her exploits guided Bangladesh to 129/5 in 20 overs. Malayisa later perished for a mere 41, with none of their batters reaching double figures.