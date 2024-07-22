In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 Asia Cup, Athapaththu holds the record for the highest individual score as a captain, with a century.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Bismah Maroof, and Nigar Sultana follow with impressive scores of 66, 62, and 53 respectively.

These powerful performances have significantly contributed to their teams' victories in the tournament.

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu smashed an unbeaten 119 against Malaysia (Image source: X/@OfficialSLC)

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Captains with highest individual scores

By Parth Dhall 05:08 pm Jul 22, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to a one-sided win against Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup Group B clash in Dambula. The Lankans bowled out Malaysia for a mere 40 as they attempted to chase 185. Earlier, Athapaththu's 69-ball 119* powered SL to 184/4 in 20 overs. She slammed the first-ever century at the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

#1

Chamari Athapaththu: 119* vs Malaysia, 2024

As mentioned, Athapaththu scored the first-ever century, both as a player and captain in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She racked up 119* off 69 balls, a knock laced with 14 fours and 7 sixes. This was Athapaththu's third century in Women's T20I cricket. Notably, each of her three tons in the format has come while leading the Lankans.

#2

Harmanpreet Kaur: 66 vs UAE, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur propelled India to a 78-run victory against the United Arab Emirates in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup edition. She smashed a 47-ball 66 as India scored 201/5, their highest-ever total in WT20Is. This was also India Women's first 200+ total in the format. Richa Ghosh also contributed with 29-ball 64* before India restricted UAE to 123/7.

#3

Bismah Maroof: 62 vs Malaysia, 2018

Before the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan's Bismah Baroof held the record for the highest individual score as captain in the tournament. She scored a 37-ball 62 while leading Pakistan against Malayisa in the 2018 edition. The Women in Green racked up 177/5 before bowling out Malaysia for 30. Nida Dar took four wickets. Notably, Maroof's knock included 6 fours.

#4

Nigar Sultana: 53 vs Malaysia, 2022

Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana remains the only other captain with a fifty-plus score in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. Sultana scored a 34-ball 53 (6 fours and 1 six) against Malaysia in the 2022 edition. Her exploits guided Bangladesh to 129/5 in 20 overs. Malayisa later perished for a mere 41, with none of their batters reaching double figures.