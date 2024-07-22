In short Simplifying... In short In a series of high-scoring Test matches since 2000, teams have posted three 400+ totals.

England, India, and Australia showcased their batting prowess with scores of 410, 420, and 460 respectively, while their opponents, West Indies, Sri Lanka, and India, responded strongly.

Despite the massive totals, some matches ended in a draw, highlighting the unpredictable nature of Test cricket.

Team India features thrice on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Test matches to witness three 400+ team totals (since 2000)

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:35 pm Jul 22, 202404:35 pm

What's the story England defeated West Indies by 241 runs in the 2nd Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. WI were 61/0 at one stage before being reduced to 91/6, eventually managing 130. England set WI a target of 385 after managing 425/10 in their second innings. Meanwhile, this was the fourth Test in this century to witness three 400-plus team totals. Here are the other instances.

#1

England vs West Indies, Nottingham, 2024

England scored 416/10 in their first innings. Ollie Pope hit 121 runs with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes smashing fifties. In response, WI earned a lead after scoring 457/10. Kavem Hodge led the way with 120. Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva hit fifties. England rode on Joe Root's ton to post 425/10 thereafter. WI failed to show a fight despite a promising start.

#2

India vs Sri Lanka, Ahmedabad, 2009

India posted 426/10 while batting first against Sri Lanka in the 2009 Ahmedabad Test. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni hammered centuries. Mahela Jayawardene's 275 meant SL declared at 760/7 in response. Tillakaratne Dilshan and Prasanna Jayawardene also scored tons. Hundreds from Gautam Gambhir and Sachin Tendulkar helped India finish their second innings at 412/4d. There was no fourth innings as the game was drawn.

#3

Australia vs India, Sydney, 2008

Andrew Symonds's 162* meant Australia compiled 463/10 while batting first against India in the 2008 Sydney Test. VVS Laxman and Tendulkar scored tons as India made 532/10 in reply. Australia's second innings saw them declare at 401/7d as Matthew Hayden and Michael Hussey breached the three-figure mark. Chasing 333 to win, India were bundled out for just 210.

#4

Pakistan vs India, Faisalabad, 2006

It was the Faisalabad Test between Pakistan and India in 2006 and the hosts compiled 588 while batting first. Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi scored centuries. Dravid's 103 and Dhoni's 148 meant India scored 603 in response and took a tiny lead. Younis Khan (194) and Mohammad Yousuf (126) meant Pakistan's second innings finished at 490/8d. The game hence resulted in a draw.