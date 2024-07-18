In short Simplifying... In short Suryakumar Yadav has been named as India's T20I captain for the Sri Lanka tour, surpassing Hardik Pandya due to fitness concerns.

The ODI squad welcomes back seasoned players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, while Jasprit Bumrah rests and Hardik misses out on ODIs for personal reasons.

Newcomers Riyan Parag and Harshit Rana have earned their spots, and Shubman Gill steps up as vice-captain for both formats.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to ODIs after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India's limited-overs squads for Sri Lanka tour announced: Key takeaways

08:43 pm Jul 18, 2024

What's the story The Ajit Agarkar-led men's senior selection committee announced Team India's ODI and T20I squads for the Sri Lanka tour on July 18. Senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant return to the ODI setup, while Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's T20I captain. This also marks the beginning of India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir's journey. Here are the key takeaways.

Captaincy

Suryakumar's appointment as T20I captain

The biggest takeaway from the announcement is Suryakumar's appointment as T20I captain. He gets the nod ahead of Hardik Pandya, who was India's vice-captain under the Rohit reign. Hardik's fitness issues are believed to have prompted the selectors to choose Suryakumar for the role. SKY continues to be India's top-ranked batter in the shortest format. His ability to go 360 degrees stands out.

Seniors

Return of captain Rohit, Kohli, and Pant to ODI fold

The ODI squad sees the return of seniors Kohli, Rohit, and Rishabh. It was speculated that Rohit and Kohli might miss the Sri Lanka tour following a grueling ICC T20 World Cup-winning campaign. However, the duo would get a hang of ODIs before the all-important Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Pant hasn't played the format since featuring in the 2022 New Zealand series.

Information

Bumrah rested; Hardik to miss ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah, the Player of the Tournament (T20 World Cup), has been rested for the entire tour. Besides, all-rounder Hardik will miss the ODI leg owing to personal reasons. Notably, the selectors have picked all-rounder Shivam Dube for both ODIs and T20Is.

Shreyas

Shreyas Iyer returns!

Shreyas Iyer, whose BCCI central contract got terminated earlier this year, returns to the ODI squad. The middle-order batter led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third Indian Premier League title this year. Notably, Gambhir was the side's mentor. Iyer had a stellar 2023 World Cup campaign, where he hammered 530 runs at an incredible average of 66.25 (two tons).

Entrants

Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana rewarded

Riyan Parag, who made his international debut in the recently-concluded Zimbabwe T20I series, has been rewarded for his run. The batting all-rounder finds a spot in both ODI and T20I squads. Notably, Riyan was the highest run-scorer in the Deodhar Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Harshit Rana, champions KKR's joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024, has also been picked for SL ODIs.

Takeaways

A look at other notable takeaways

It is interesting to note that Shubman Gill is now India's vice-captaincy in both T20I and ODI cricket. He recently led India to a 4-1 T20I series win in Zimbabwe. The likes of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed have been included in both the formats. Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a ton in the Zimbabwe T20I series, hasn't been picked.

Information

India's T20I squad for SL series

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohahmmed Siraj.

Information

India's ODI squad for SL series

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana.