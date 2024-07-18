Suryakumar Yadav has been picked as captain ahead of Hardik Pandya (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav set to lead India in SL T20I series

By Parth Dhall 07:47 pm Jul 18, 202407:47 pm

What's the story In a major development, Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of India's T20I side that will face hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match series. Suryakumar replaces Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format after leading India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar has been picked ahead of Hardik Pandya, who had been at the helm. The latter was also India's vice-captain.

India's T20I squad for SL series

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohahmmed Siraj.

Captain Suryakumar pips Hardik

Suryakumar, who was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad, has piped Hardik for the captaincy role. Notably, the latter led in the bilateral T20I series when Rohit was away from the format for over a year. Although Hardik was under the scanner as Mumbai Indians' captain in the 2024 Indian Premier League, he gained redemption with his all-round effort in the T20 WC.

Suryakumar vs Hardik: Captaincy stats

In 2023, Suryakumar became the ninth Indian captain in T20Is since the start of 2021. India have won five out of seven T20Is under him. Although Hardik was touted as Rohit's successor as India's T20I captain, fitness issues dented his plight. Hardik has done a fairly good job while leading India to 10 wins in 16 T20Is (one tied encounter).

Perpetual injuries have kept Hardik out

As per ESPNcricinfo, Hardik was part of India's XI in just 46 of the 79 T20Is India played since the start of 2022. He suffered an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup before returning for IPL 2024.

Have a look at schedule

As per the released itinerary, India and Sri Lanka will clash in three T20Is on July 27, 28, and 30, respectively. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will play host to these games. Besides, the three ODIs between the two sides will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 4, and 7, respectively.