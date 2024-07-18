In short Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back for the SL ODIs, while Suryakumar Yadav steps up as the T20I captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, Kohli back for SL ODIs; Suryakumar named T20I captain

By Parth Dhall 07:45 pm Jul 18, 202407:45 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are back in India's ODI squad for the impending tour of Sri Lanka. The BCCI announced the Indian ODI and T20I squads on July 18. Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's T20I captain, while Hardik Pandya will miss the ODIs due to personal reasons. This marks the beginning of India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir's journey.

India's ODI squad for SL series

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana.

India's T20I squad for SL series

India's T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohahmmed Siraj.

Suryakumar to lead in T20Is

In a major development, Suryakumar has been named captain of India's T20I side that will face hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match series. Suryakumar replaces Rohit Sharma, who retired from the format after leading India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. Suryakumar has been picked ahead of Hardik Pandya, who had been at the helm. The latter was also India's vice-captain.

Head coach Gambhir's maiden assignment

Former batter Gambhir is set for his maiden assignment as Team India's head coach. Earlier this month, Gambhir replaced legend Rahul Dravid, whose tenure came to an end. Under the latter's tutelage, India went on to win the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, Gambhir helped Kolkata Knight Riders claim their third IPL title after re-uniting with the franchise, as mentor, in November 2023.

India, SL to clash in three T20Is and ODIs

As per the released itinerary, India and Sri Lanka will clash in three T20Is on July 27, 28, and 30, respectively. The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will play host to these games. Besides, the three ODIs between the two sides will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 4, and 7, respectively.