Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the new head coach of Team India, taking over from Rahul Dravid.

His tenure, set to last over three years, will kick off with India's tour of Sri Lanka and includes key assignments like the 2025 ICC World Test Championship.

Known for his match-winning performances, Gambhir's leadership will be crucial in guiding the team in the coming years.

Gautam Gambhir helped KKR win the IPL 2024 title

Gautam Gambhir appointed Team India's head coach, replaces Rahul Dravid

By Parth Dhall 08:19 pm Jul 09, 202408:19 pm

What's the story In what comes as an expected development, former opener Gautam Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian cricket team's head coach. Gambhir replaces legend Rahul Dravid, whose tenure has come to an end. Under the latter's tutelage, Team India went on to win the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, the BCCI had interviewed Gambhir and WV Raman for the head coach role.

Jay Shah welcomes Gambhir

'Mentor' Gambhir starred in KKR's IPL 2024 title win

Gambhir was touted as front-runner to become India's head coach once VVS Laxman expressed his disinterest for the same. The former helped Kolkata Knight Riders claim their third Indian Premier League title after re-uniting with the franchise, as mentor, in November 2023. Notably, Gambhir held the same post at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 and 2023. LSG reached the playoffs in both editions.

Gambhir's watch begins with SL tour

Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, had earlier stated that the new head coach will be announced ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, which will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is. A second-string Indian team is currently on the T20I tour of Zimbabwe, where Laxman, the current head of National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is serving as the head coach.

A tenure of over three years

As per ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI had stated the new head coach would be at the helm for over three years, from July 2024 to December 2027. The head coach would serve the Indian team across formats.

Dravid passes on the baton to Gambhir

Gambhir takes the baton from Dravid, who had replaced Ravi Shastri as Team India's head coach after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup in November. Dravid's two-year contract was to expire at the the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but the BCCI urged him to extend his tenure. With Dravid as their head coach, India claimed the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

Imporant assignments for Gambhir

As mentioned, Gambhir's coaching journey will commence with the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. Notably, India are scheduled to tour Down Under between November 2024 and January 2025 to challenge the Aussies across formats. The five-match Test series will be India's pathway for the all-important 2025 ICC World Test Championship final. Earlier in 2025, India will feature in the ICC Champions Trophy.

India's acclaimed match-winner!

One of the finest left-handed batters, Gambhir was the chief architect of India's title-clinching victories at the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup. His audacious match-winning knocks in both the finals helped India script history. In a career spanning nearly 13 years, Gambhir compiled 4,154 runs from 58 Tests at 41.95, including nine tons. He also registered 5,238 ODI and 932 T20I runs.