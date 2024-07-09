In brief Simplifying... In brief At nearly 40 years old, du Plessis has set a record as the oldest captain to score a century in T20 cricket, with a 100-run knock that included 12 fours and 5 sixes.

He surpasses previous record holders Adam Gilchrist and Michael Klinger, who achieved this feat at 39 years 184 days and 39 years 56 days respectively.

Du Plessis' achievement underscores his impressive career, which includes over 10,200 T20 runs, six centuries, and 69 half-centuries.

Faf du Plessis is the oldest captain with a T20 ton (Image source: X/@TexasSuperKings)

Oldest captains to score a century in Men's T20 cricket

By Parth Dhall 07:33 pm Jul 09, 202407:33 pm

What's the story Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis slammed a blistering century against Washington Freedom in the 2024 Major League Cricket encounter in Morrisville. Du Plessis's 58-ball 100 powered the Super Kings to 203/5 (20 overs), after they were invited to bat. The match was later washed out. Du Plessis became the oldest captain to score a century in Men's T20 cricket (among full-member players).

#1

Faf Du Plessis: 39y 361d

At 39 years and 361 days, du Plessis has become the oldest captain to score a century in the shortest overall format. His 100-run knock against Washington included 12 fours and 5 sixes. He struck at a staggering 172.41. Du Plessis now has six centuries in T20 cricket. He also owns 69 half-centuries. The former South Africa captain has over 10,200 T20 runs.

Information

Five tons after turning 36

As per Cricket Statistician Kausthub Gudipati, du Plessis has scored the most T20 tons as captain after turning 36. He owns five centuries in this regard. No other batter has more than two tons.

#2

Adam Gilchrist: 39y 184d

Over three years after retiring from international cricket, veteran Australian batter Adam Gilchrist hammered a scintillating century in the Indian Premier League. The former left-handed batter slammed a 55-ball 106 while leading Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. Notably, Gilchrist was 39 years and 184 days old at that time.

#3

Michael Klinger: 39y 56d

Australian batter Michael Klinger remains the only other full-member captain aged 39-plus to have scored a century in T20 cricket. Klinger smashed an unbeaten 102(65) while leading Gloucestershire against Kent in the 2019 Vitality Blast match in Canterbury. He led his side to a five-run win eventually. Meanwhile, at 39 years and 56 days, the Australian entered the record books.