Women with most singles major quarter-final appearances in last decade

What's the story Elina Svitolina beat Wang Xinyu in less than an hour to reach the quarter-finals at 2024 Wimbledon. The former claimed a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the women's singles fourth-round clash. With this, Svitolina made it to the women's singles quarter-final at Grand Slams for the 11th time. She became the fourth woman with over 10 such appearances in last 10 years.

Serena Williams: 16 appearances

Despite retiring from the sport, legend Serena Williams still leads the tally for the most major quarter-final appearances in the last decade. Serena, who played for over two decades, claimed a record-breaking 23 Grand Slam titles. She played as many as 16 quarter-finals at majors between 2014 and 2022. Serena won a total of six major titles in this period.

Simona Halep: 13 appearances

Simona Halep, who hasn't competed at Grand Slams due to fitness issues of late, made it to 13 quarter-finals in the last 10 years. This includes her two major titles in 2018 (French Open) and 2019 (Wimbledon). Notably, Halep has been the runner-up thrice in this period. Her last major singles appearance came at the 2022 US Open.

Elina Svitolina: 11 appearances

As mentioned, Svitolina is set to feature in her 11th singles quarter-final at Grand Slams. She is yet to go past the semi-finals at majors. Svitolina has had seven quarter-final finishes as of now.

Karolina Pliskova: 11 appearances

Like Svitolina, Czech star Karolina Pliskova is still searching her maiden singles title at Grand Slams. She has played as many as 11 quarter-finals in the last decade, the first of which came in 2016. She came close to defeat Angelique Kerber in the 2016 US Open final. Pliskova has finished as the runner-up only once post that (2021 Wimbledon).