In brief Simplifying... In brief India has faced some challenging low targets in T20Is, with notable instances including a 13-run defeat chasing 116 against Zimbabwe, a shocking collapse to 79 while pursuing 127 against New Zealand in the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, and a struggle to maintain momentum against South Africa's 131 in the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup.

Another memorable match was in 2015 when Zimbabwe defended 146, resulting in a 10-run victory that drew the series 1-1. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India suffered versus Zimbabwe, chasing 116 (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Decoding lowest targets successfully defended against Team India in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 am Jul 07, 202402:00 am

What's the story A low-scoring affair saw Zimbabwe stun the Indian cricket team in the opening T20I at the Harare Sports Club. A brilliant four-fer from spinner Ravi Bishnoi meant the hosts were restricted to 115/9. In response, India lost wickets at regular intervals before folding for just 102. Zimbabwe have now scripted the record for the lowest target successfully defended against India in T20Is. Here's more.

#1

116 by Zimbabwe, Harare, 2024

Zimbabwe never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. The likes of Wessly Madhevere (21), Brian Bennett (23), and Dion Myers (23) threw away their starts. Washington Sundar and Bishnoi tormented the hosts in the middle overs as Zimbabwe went from 74/3 to 90/9 before managing 115/9. Chasing 116, India were clueless as they managed 102/10. India suffered a 13-run defeat.

#2

127 by New Zealand, Nagpur, 2016

New Zealand defended 127 versus India in a crucial Super 10 Group 2 clash against India at the ICC T20 World Cup in 2016. The match in Nagpur saw NZ score 126/7 in 20 overs. Corey Anderson scored 34. For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers (1/15). In response, India folded for 79. Mitchell Santner's 4/11 rocked the hosts.

#3

131 by South Africa, Nottingham, 2009

The 2009 ICC T20 World Cup saw South Africa defend 131 against India in Nottingham (Group E clash). South Africa scored 130/5 in 20 overs. AB de Villiers managed 63 from 51 balls. Harbhajan Singh claimed 1/20 from his 4 overs. India were restricted to 118/8. Johan Botha's 3/16 floored India, who struggled to maintain any sort of momentum.

#4

146 by Zimbabwe, Harare, 2015

In India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015, the hosts claimed a 10-run win in the second clash to draw the two-match series 1-1. Zimbabwe managed 145/7 in 20 overs. Chamu Chibhabha scored a 51-ball 67. Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 2/26. In response, Ajinkya Rahane-led India managed 135/9. Robin Uthappa scored 42. For the hosts, Graeme Cremer claimed a three-fer.