Gautam Gambhir set to leave KKR? Mentor shoots 'farewell video'

What's the story Gautam Gambhir is reportedly set to become India's next coach, the position which was vacated by Rahul Dravid following India's victorious 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign. As per the latest development, Gambhir had a 'farewell shoot' at the Eden Gardens on July 5 which has all but confirmed the end of his association with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Gambhir joined KKR's support staff ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) and made an instant impact. The franchise played quality cricket throughout the season and lifted the title. As Dravid refused to extend his stint as India's head coach, reports emerged that Gambhir is the front-runner to take the role. Hence, the latter will have to leave the mentor's chair at KKR.

Gambhir bids adieu to fans at Eden Gardens

According to a Times Now report, a Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official confirmed that Gambhir was at Eden Gardens on Friday for a 'farewell shoot'. "It was a low-key affair, but Gambhir wanted to bid goodbye to his fans with a message and that is why they shot a video at the Eden," the official said on condition of anonymity.

When the video will be released?

It has also been learned that the video was shot by Gambhir's personal team. It reportedly highlights Gambhir's journey at KKR. Notably, Gambhir also captained the Knight Riders between 2011 and 2017. The team clinched its first two titles in 2012 and 2014. Meanwhile, the farewell video is likely to be released following Gambhir's official appointment as India's head coach.

When the new head coach will be announced?

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier stated that the new head coach will be announced ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, which will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is. A second-string Indian team is currently on the T20I tour of Zimbabwe where VVS Laxman, the head of National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is serving them as the head coach.