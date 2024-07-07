The Netherlands football team beat Turkey 2-1 (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Netherlands overcome Turkey 2-1 in quarters: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:00 am Jul 07, 202403:00 am

What's the story The Netherlands football team beat Turkey 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Samet Akaydin put Turkey in front in the 35th minute. Netherlands hung on before Stefan de Vrij equalized in the 70th minute. An own goal from Mert Muldur six minutes later, helped the Dutch claim victory. Netherlands will be facing England in the semis. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Information

Here are the match stats

Netherlands had 0.97 expected goals compared to their opponent's 1.23. Both sides managed four shots on target. However, the Dutch had 11 attempts to their oppostion's 15. Netherlands had 22 touches in the oppostiion box. The Dutch also had more possession.

Opta stats

Key records made by the Dutch

Netherlands have reached the semi-finals of the European Championship for the sixth time in history, with only Germany reaching the last four more often (9 times). For the first time since the 1994 World Cup (also 3), Netherlands conceded the opening goal in three different matches at a single major tournament (World Cup + Euros).

Summary

Netherlands win 2-1

Turkey were solid in the first half and took their chance when teenager Arda Guler delivered a perfect cross for Akaydin to head home from inside the six-yard box. Guler hit the outside of the left post and forced a save from Kenan Yildiz's drive. Memphis Depay's cross was headed in by de Vrij before Muldur turned Denzel Dumfries' cross into his own net.