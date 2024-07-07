In brief Simplifying... In brief Novak Djokovic has advanced to the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024, adding to his impressive 95-11 win-loss record at the tournament.

Wimbledon 2024, Novak Djokovic reaches fourth round: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:19 am Jul 07, 202402:19 am

What's the story Novak Djokovic has booked his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon 2024. Djokovic earned a four-set win over Alexei Popyrin. Djokovic won the contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. Djokovic, who is still searching for his maiden title win in 2024, has reached the 4th round at Wimbledon for the 15th time. He is chasing his 25th Grand Slam title, including eight at Wimbledon.

Numbers

95-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon for the Djoker

Djokovic now owns a 95-11 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He is a seven-time champion here. Overall at Grand Slams, his win-loss tally reads 373-49. In 2024, Djokovic was ousted in the semi-final at Australian Open. He retired ahead of his quarter-final tie at Roland Garros thereafter. He owns a 21-6 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this year.

Information

3-0 win-loss record for Djokovic over Popyrin

Djokovic has raced to a 3-0 win over Popyrin in terms of head-to-head on the ATP Tour. Before this, Djokovic beat Popyrin at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2019 Tokyo Open.

Information

Here are the match stats

Djokovic doled out 19 aces compared to 17 from his opponent. Popyrin committed four double faults to Djokovic's three. Djokovic had an 89% win on the first serve and a 63% win on the second. He converted 2/8 break points.

Do you know?

Djokovic joins a unique club

As per Opta, Djokovic is only the third player in the Open Era to achieve 50 Grand Slam match wins after turning 35, along with Ken Rosewall (64) and Roger Federer (62).