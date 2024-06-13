Next Article

OJ Simpson's Heisman Trophy, driver's license may hit auction block

By Isha Sharma 02:46 pm Jun 13, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Malcolm LaVergne, the attorney managing the estate of late football star OJ Simpson, has filed a court request to auction off Simpson's personal belongings. Per Fox 5 Las Vegas, the filing states that LaVergne aims to "sell the Decedent's unique and high-profile personal property through auction houses." This move is intended to maximize the estate's value for creditors and interested parties without requiring usual court confirmation. Simpson passed away after a battle with cancer in April.

Unique assets

Potential auction items include car, golf clubs

The court filing indicates that "LaVergne believes that certain items of personal property may be more valuable than in a typical probate administration." Items potentially up for auction include Simpson's Heisman Trophy, golf clubs, car, and even his driver's license. However, a judge must approve this request before any auction can proceed. As of Wednesday evening, no hearing date had been set.

Public appeal

Simpson's unique personal items expected to draw public interest

The court filing also highlighted that "the Decedent was in possession of certain items of personal property that were unique to him and may draw significant interest from the public for purchase." It remains unclear whether the Heisman Trophy is authentic or a replica. It was awarded to him in 1968 and is named after John Heisman, the director of the Downtown Athletic Club.

Legal history

Simpson's controversial life and legal troubles

Simpson was acquitted in 1994 for the killing of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. However, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil trial, resulting in their families being awarded $33.5M in damages. In 2008, Simpson faced further legal issues when he was convicted of armed robbery after attempting to reclaim personal items from two sports memorabilia collectors. He served nine years before being released from prison in October 2017.