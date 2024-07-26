In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's Asia Cup T20, Indian cricketers Mandhana, Mithali Raj, and Harmanpreet Kaur have made significant contributions.

Mandhana recently crossed the 400-run mark, becoming the sixth batter to do so.

Mithali Raj, a former legend, scored 430 runs in 12 matches, while current team captain Harmanpreet Kaur leads the pack with over 500 runs, making her the only player to achieve this feat in the tournament. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mandhana hit a match-winning 55* versus BANW (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Indian batters with 400-plus runs in Women's Asia Cup T20

By Rajdeep Saha 07:34 pm Jul 26, 202407:34 pm

What's the story Smriti Mandhana joined an elite company among Indian batters in Women's Asia Cup T20. Indian women's cricket team opener Mandhana hit an unbeaten 55 versus Bangladesh in a crunch semi-final clash of the Asia Cup T20 2024. During the course of her knock, Mandhana went past 400 runs in the tournament's history. We decode Indian batters with 400-plus runs in Women's Asia Cup T20.

#3

Smriti Mandhana - 419*

Mandhana hit a match-winning 55* versus BANW. Her knock consisted of nine fours and a six (SR: 141.03). Bangladesh managed 80/8 batting first as India won with 10 wickets to spare (83/0). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana breached the 400-run mark in the Women's Asia Cup T20. She owns 419 runs at 26.18 (50s: 2). Overall, she became the sixth batter with 400-plus runs.

#2

Mithali Raj - 430

Former Indian legend Mithali Raj made her presence felt with 430 runs from 12 matches in the tournament. She averaged 61.42 and her strike rate read 96.41. She managed three fifties with the best score of 97* (2nd-highest in Women's Asia Cup T20). Mithali scored 64 runs from two matches in 2012. She hammered 220 runs in 2016 and 146 runs in 2018.

#1

Harmanpreet Kaur - 560*

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is featuring in her fifth Women's Asia Cup T20. She is the only player with 500-plus runs, having amassed a tally of 560 at 40. She owns three half-centuries. Before the 2024 edition, she scored 108 runs in 2012, 74 runs in 2016, 215 runs in 2018 and 92 runs in 2022.