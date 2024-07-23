In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 Asia Cup, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu set a record with a 119-run score, the first-ever century in the tournament.

She surpassed India's Mithali Raj's 97-run score from 2018.

Meanwhile, Shafali Verma's 81-run score in 2024 matches Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama's score from 2022, making them the third-highest individual scorers in the Cup's history.

Shafali Verma smashed her career-best WT20I score (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Batters with highest individual scores

By Parth Dhall 09:12 pm Jul 23, 202409:12 pm

What's the story Young Indian batter Shafali Verma smashed her 10th WT20I half-century in India's third Women's T20 Asia Cup encounter against Nepal in Dambulla. Shafali stitched a 122-run opening stand with Dayalan Hemalatha before finishing with a 48-ball 81. The former recorded the second-highest individual score for India in the tournament. Here are the batters with the highest individual Women's T20 Asia Cup scores.

#1

Chamari Athapaththu: 119* vs Malaysia, 2024

Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to a one-sided win against Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup Group B clash in Dambulla. The Lankans bowled out Malaysia for a mere 40 as they attempted to chase 185. Earlier, Athapaththu's 69-ball 119* powered SL to 184/4 in 20 overs. She slammed the first-ever century at the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

#2

Mithali Raj: 97* vs Malayisa, 2018

In Dambulla, Athapaththu surpassed India's Mithali Raj, who scored a 69-ball 97* against Malaysia in the 2018 encounter. Mithali is the only player other than the Sri Lankan captain with a 90+ score in this regard. Mithali's unbeaten 97 powered India to a massive 142-run victory against Malaysia, who perished for 27 while chasing 170.

#3

Harshitha Samarawickrama: 81 vs Thailand, 2022

In the 2022 Women's Asia Cup encounter against Thailand, Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama smashed 81 off 69 balls (10 fours). Samarawickrama's exploits helped the Lankans racked up 156/5 in 20 overs. SL later restricted Thailand to 107/5, with Achini Kulasuriya taking two wickets. Notably, no batter other than Samarawickrama recorded a 50+ score in the match.

Information

Shafali Verma: 81 vs Nepal, 2024

As mentioned, Shafali now has the second-highest individual score for India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. Overall, she shares the third spot with Samarawickrama. Shafali, who slammed 12 fours and a six, recorded her career-best WT20I score.