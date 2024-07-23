Women's T20 Asia Cup: Batters with highest individual scores
Young Indian batter Shafali Verma smashed her 10th WT20I half-century in India's third Women's T20 Asia Cup encounter against Nepal in Dambulla. Shafali stitched a 122-run opening stand with Dayalan Hemalatha before finishing with a 48-ball 81. The former recorded the second-highest individual score for India in the tournament. Here are the batters with the highest individual Women's T20 Asia Cup scores.
Chamari Athapaththu: 119* vs Malaysia, 2024
Chamari Athapaththu led Sri Lanka to a one-sided win against Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup Group B clash in Dambulla. The Lankans bowled out Malaysia for a mere 40 as they attempted to chase 185. Earlier, Athapaththu's 69-ball 119* powered SL to 184/4 in 20 overs. She slammed the first-ever century at the Women's T20 Asia Cup.
Mithali Raj: 97* vs Malayisa, 2018
In Dambulla, Athapaththu surpassed India's Mithali Raj, who scored a 69-ball 97* against Malaysia in the 2018 encounter. Mithali is the only player other than the Sri Lankan captain with a 90+ score in this regard. Mithali's unbeaten 97 powered India to a massive 142-run victory against Malaysia, who perished for 27 while chasing 170.
Harshitha Samarawickrama: 81 vs Thailand, 2022
In the 2022 Women's Asia Cup encounter against Thailand, Sri Lanka's Harshitha Samarawickrama smashed 81 off 69 balls (10 fours). Samarawickrama's exploits helped the Lankans racked up 156/5 in 20 overs. SL later restricted Thailand to 107/5, with Achini Kulasuriya taking two wickets. Notably, no batter other than Samarawickrama recorded a 50+ score in the match.
Shafali Verma: 81 vs Nepal, 2024
As mentioned, Shafali now has the second-highest individual score for India in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. Overall, she shares the third spot with Samarawickrama. Shafali, who slammed 12 fours and a six, recorded her career-best WT20I score.