In the Women's T20 Asia Cup, Shafali Verma hit a career-best 81 runs off 48 balls, marking her 10th half-century in the format.

This is the second-highest individual score for India in the tournament, only surpassed by Mithali Raj's 97*.

Shafali's impressive performance, which included 12 fours and a six, helped India reach a significant total against Nepal.

Shafali Verma smashed her 10th half-century in WT20Is

WT20 Asia Cup: Shafali Verma smashes her career-best WT20I score

By Parth Dhall 08:48 pm Jul 23, 202408:48 pm

What's the story Indian youngster Shafali Verma has slammed her 10th half-century in Women's T20Is. The 20-year-old raced to the mark in India's third Women's T20 Asia Cup encounter against Nepal in Dambulla. Shafali stitched a 122-run opening stand with Dayalan Hemalatha after India Women elected to bat. The former recorded the second-highest individual score for India at the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

Ton

Shafali plays blazing knock, misses her century

Shafali and Hemalatha gave India a decent start in Dambulla. While the latter played second fiddle, Shafali was after the Nepal bowlers. She smacked a 26-ball half-century in the eighth over, with India soon touching the 100-run mark. Shafali missed a much-deserved ton after getting run-out in the 16th over. She slammed a 48-ball 81, a knock laced with 12 fours and a six.

Record

Shafali enters record books

Shafali recorded the second-highest individual score for India at the Women's T20 Asia Cup. She is only behind Mithali Raj, who scored a 69-ball 97* against Malaysia in the 2018 encounter. No other Indian player has an 80-plus score. Overall, Shafali has the joint third-highest individual score in the tournament with Harshitha Samarawickrama. The duo is behind Chamari Athapaththu (119*) and Raj (97*).

Career

Shafali slams her 10th WT20I fifty

As mentioned, Shafali missed out on her maiden century in Women's T20Is. It was her 10th half-century in the format. Shafali now has 1906 runs from 79 WT20Is at an average of 25.75. Her tally includes a strike-rate of 131.99. Notably, Shafali now has four WT20I fifties each overseas and at home. Shafali's 81 against Nepal is now her career-best WT20I score.