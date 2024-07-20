In short Simplifying... In short The Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 is set to take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with India and UAE facing off.

India, the defending champions, are confident after their previous victory against Pakistan, while UAE will need to step up their game to cause an upset.

Key players to watch include India's Harmanpreet Kaur, the tournament's top run-scorer, and UAE's Vaishnave Mahesh, the leading wicket-taker in WT20Is. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Both sides won their respective openers (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: Can UAE challenge confident India?

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:13 pm Jul 20, 202403:13 pm

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team has made a rollicking start to their campaign in the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024. In a one-sided encounter, they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will next meet United Arab Emirates Women in Match 5 on July 21. UAE also won their opener versus Nepal. Here we look at the match preview.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will host the entirety of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup T20. The venue offers a batting-friendly pitch but bowlers will be in action if they mix up their pace. Spinners dominated the proceedings in the first two games here in this tourney. Star Sports Network will telecast the match while fans can live-stream it on Disney+Hotstar from 2:00pm IST.

UAE vs India

Can UAE upset India?

Pakistan were bundled out for 108 against India as Deepti Sharma claimed 3/20. In response, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 85 runs before the job was completed (109/3). The defending champions would be high on confidence as UAE must play out of their skin to cause an upset. Notably, India beat UAE in their only previous WT20I meeting, in 2018.

XIs

Here are the playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh. UAE (Playing XI): Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Esha Oza (c), Khushi Sharma, Kavisha Egodage, Heena Hotchandani, Theertha Satish (wk), Samaira Dharnidharka, Rithika Rajith, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh.

Stats

A look at the star performers

With 404 runs at 36.72, Harmanpreet is the leading run-getter in the tournament's history. With 13 wickets, Deepti was the joint-highest wicket-taker of the 2022 edition. Mandhana has hammered 351 runs in the competition at 23.40. UAE's Theertha Satish owns 111 runs at the Asia Cup while averaging 22.20. Vaishnave Mahesh is UAE's leading wicket-taker in WT20Is with 82 scalps (ER: 4.77).