Rinku Singh, the young cricket sensation, has been making waves with his impressive performance in T20Is.

With a strike rate of 300 in the 20th over, he has scored 84 runs from just 28 balls.

Overall, he has amassed 416 runs in 15 innings, boasting an average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 176.27.

His prowess in the final overs is particularly noteworthy, with a strike rate of 229.80.

Rinku has clocked 84 runs from 28 balls in the 20th over (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rinku Singh strikes at 300 in the 20th over (T20Is)

By Rajdeep Saha 12:04 am Jul 16, 202412:04 am

What's the story Indian cricket team batter Rinku Singh has been a revelation in T20Is. The southpaw, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, has been impressive since breaking into the Indian side. Rinku had a positive impact in the just concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe. Notably, the finisher owns a strike rate of 300 in the 20th over in T20I cricket.

Vs ZIM

Rinku scored 29 runs in the 20th over versus Zimbabwe

Rinku played all five matches versus Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. He clocked scores worth 0, 48*, 1*, DNB and 11*. In the fifth T20I, Rinku scored nine runs from five balls in the 20th over. In the 3rd T20I, he scored one run from one ball (20th over). In the second T20I, Rinku scored 16 runs from 4 balls (20th over).

Stats

Rinku owns 84 runs from 28 balls in 20th over

As per ESPNcricinfo, across nine innings, Rinku has clocked 84 runs from 28 balls in the 20th over (T20Is). His strike rate reads a whopping 300. Rinku has smoked nine sixes and five fours in addition to facing seven dot balls. He has been dismissed twice in the final over with his average reading 42.

Overall stats

Rinku's stats in overs 16-20 in T20Is

In overs 16-20, Rinku owns a phenomenal strike rate worth 229.80 in T20I cricket. He has amassed 239 runs from 12 innings at an average of 79.66. Rinku has faced 104 balls in the final four overs. He owns 21 sixes, 15 fours and 23 dot balls in this phase. He has taken 37 singles and eight twos. Rinku has been dismissed thrice.

Information

Rinku averages 83.20 in T20Is

Overall, Rinku has featured in 20 matches for India. In 15 innings, the youngster owns a total of 416 runs at 83.20. He has hit two fifties with the best of 69*. His strike rate reads 176.27. Rinku owns 26 sixes and 33 fours.