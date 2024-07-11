In short Simplifying... In short Zimbabwe's cricket team has shown resilience in T20Is, especially after the fall of the fifth wicket.

Notable performances include a 77-run stand between Hamilton Masakadza and Peter Moor against Afghanistan in 2016, and a 119-run effort against India in 2024, with Myers scoring an unbeaten 65.

Dion Myers smashed an unbeaten 65(49) against India (Image source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Most runs for Zimbabwe after fall of fifth wicket (T20Is)

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:12 pm Jul 11, 202404:12 pm

What's the story India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in the 3rd T20I in Harare. The visitors successfully defended 182 after restricting Zimbabwe to 159/6. The home team was reduced to 39/5 at one stage before Dion Myers (65*) and Clive Madande (37) took them past the 100-run mark. Here we look at the most runs added by Zimbabwe after the fall of the 5th wicket (T20Is).

#4

100 versus Afghanistan, 2016

Chasing 216 in the 2016 Sharjah T20I against Afghanistan, Zimbabwe were reduced to 34/5. Opener Hamilton Masakadza then found a potent partner in Peter Moor as the duo stitched a 77-run stand for the sixth wicket. While Masakadza made 63 off 44 balls, Moor made a 32-ball 25. Their efforts meant Zimbabwe finished at 134/10 in 18.1 overs. Afghanistan, hence, won by 81 runs.

#3

101 versus Bangladesh, 2022

Zimbabwe were off to a terrible start in the 2022 Harare game against Bangladesh. Sikandar Raza joined Ryan Burl in the middle with the scorecard reading 31/5. The duo then added 80 runs for the sixth wicket as Zimbabwe finished at 135/8. While Raza made a fine fifty (62 off 53 balls), Ryan Burl contributed with a 32-ball 31. Bangladesh, however, prevailed comfortably.

#2

104 versus Bangladesh, 2022

Zimbabwe faced yet another top-order collapse in the third T20I of the aforementioned series against Bangladesh. They were reeling at 55/5 before being further reduced to 67/6. Burl (54) and Luke Jongwe (35) fought back with a 79-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Their efforts helped Zimbabwe compile 156/8. The Tigers could only manage 146/8 in response.

#1

119 versus India, 2024

As mentioned, Zimbabwe were down to 39/5 in the aforementioned Harare game against India. Myers held his nerves and kept Zimbabwe afloat. He launched a befitting counter-attacking while adding a 77-run stand with Madande. Myers returned unbeaten on 65 off 49 balls. Madande contributed with a 26-ball 37. Wellington Masakadza also made an unbeaten 10-ball 18 as Zimbabwe finished at 6/159 while chasing 183.