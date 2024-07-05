In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20I cricket matches between Zimbabwe and India, former Zimbabwe player Elton Chigumbura leads with the most sixes, hitting nine in six matches.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza follow closely, each with six sixes, while former Indian player Murali Vijay rounds out the top four with five sixes.

These players have showcased their power-hitting skills, making the matches exciting for fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

KL Rahul smashed six sixes in four matches versus Zimbabwe (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Batters with most sixes in Zimbabwe vs India T20I matches

By Rajdeep Saha 12:34 am Jul 05, 202412:34 am

What's the story Zimbabwe will play India in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 6. Shubman Gill leads a young Indian side as we gear up for a crunch series. India have played three bilateral series versus Zimbabwe. Overall, India have six wins and just two defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. We decode batters with most sixes in a series in Zimbabwe vs India T20I matches.

#1

Elton Chigumbura - 9 sixes

In six T20I matches versus India, former Zimbabwe player Elton Chigumbura smoked a total of nine sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Chigumbura scored 100 runs in these six matches at 20. He struck at 126.58. Chigumbura smashed one fifty with the best of 54*. He also hit five fours. Overall, Chigumbura hammered 893 runs in T20Is. He averaged 19 (SR: 140.62).

#2

KL Rahul - 6 sixes

KL Rahul smashed six sixes in four matches versus Zimbabwe, averaging 40. He struck at 125. Rahul owns 120 runs with the best score of 54*. He hit a solitary fifty. In addition to six sixes, Rahul clocked eight fours. Overall, the dasher owns 2,265 runs at 37.75. His strike rate reads 139.12. In addition to 22 fifties, he has slammed two tons.

#3

Hamilton Masakadza - 6 sixes

Former Zimbabwe star Hamilton Masakadza smoked a total of six sixes versus India, having appeared in 7 matches. He scored 100 runs at 14.28 (SR: 100). Masakadza also hit seven fours. His best score was 28. Meanwhile, the clutch Zimbabwe player managed 1,662 runs at 25.96 (SR: 117.20). He hit 65 sixes in his career. Masakadaza slammed 11 fifties.

#4

Murali Vijay - 5 sixes

Former India player Murali Vijay appeared in four matches versus Zimbabwe, scoring 98 runs at 24.50. His strike rate was 132.43. Vijay slammed five sixes against Zimbabwe in addition to 8 fours. Overall, Vijay managed 169 runs for India in nine matches. He smoked 8 sixes. 48 read his best score in the format.