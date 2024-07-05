In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Carlos Brathwaite led the West Indies to become the first team to win multiple titles, with Daren Sammy as the first captain to win twice.

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain with a T20 WC title (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: A look at captains with unique records

By Parth Dhall 12:17 am Jul 05, 2024

What's the story India were crowned the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup champions after they beat South Africa in a magnificent final in Barbados. Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain to claim the cup after MS Dhoni, who led the side to the inaugural T20 World Cup title. Notably, India became the third side to win multiple such titles. Here are the captains with unique records.

Sammy

Only captain with multiple titles

In 2016, West Indies became the first-ever side to claim multiple T20 World Cup titles. Carlos Brathwaite's four successive sixes in the final over helped the Windies seal an uncanny run-chase against England in Kolkata. In the 2012 final (Colombo), WI defended a mere 137 after bowling out Sri Lanka for 101. Daren Sammy became the first-ever captain to win two T20 WC titles.

Information

These players accompanied Sammy twice

As per ESPNcricinfo, seven other West Indies players were part Sammy's title-winning WI sides of 2012 and 2014. These are Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Samuel Badree, Andre Russell, and Denesh Ramdin.

Rohit

Most runs by a title-winning captain in a T20 WC

As mentioned, Rohit became the second Indian captain to win a T20 World Cup. He finished with 257 runs, the most by a title-winning captain in a T20 WC edition. Overall, he is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (303 runs in 2021). Besides, Rohit also became the first man to win the T20 World Cup both as a player (2007) and a captain (2024).

Buttler

Highest strike-rate as captain in winning cause

England's Jos Buttler has the highest strike-rate as captain in winning cause at the T20 World Cup. He strikes at a staggering 157.96 in this regard. Buttler has scored 357 runs from nine T20 WC games (won) while leading England. He averages an incredible 59.50. No other captain with 250+ runs in this regard has a strike-rate of over 150.

Rashid

Most wickets as captain in winning cause

Rashid Khan became the first-ever player to lead Afghanistan to the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Afghans lost to South Africa in the penultimate clash. Rashid helped Afghanistan win five games in the tournament. He scalped 11 wickets in winning cause at a terrific average of 9.09. Rashid now has the most wickets as captain in winning cause in T20 World Cups.