In short Simplifying... In short Joshua Da Silva's unbeaten 82 helped West Indies take a 41-run lead over England in their recent Test match.

Da Silva and Shamar Joseph's 71-run partnership became the second-highest 10th-wicket stand for West Indies in England.

England's first innings saw contributions from Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes, and a century from Ollie Pope, while Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze shone for West Indies.

This was his second 50-plus Test score against England (Source: X/@ICC)

Joshua Da Silva shines with brilliant 82* versus England: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:02 pm Jul 20, 202406:02 pm

What's the story West Indies's wicketkeeper-batter Joshua Da Silva hammered a brilliant fifty on Day 3 of the second Test against hosts England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. He scored an unbeaten 99-ball 82 with the help of 10 fours and a six. His efforts meant WI finished at 457 while responding to England's first innings score of 416. This was his second 50-plus score against England (Tests).

Knock

A stunning effort from Da Silva

Da Silva arrived to bat on the final session of Day 2 with the scorecard reading 305/5. He negotiated the English bowlers with intent and returned unbeaten on 32. He added 50 runs with Jason Holder. Meanwhile, Da Silva continued the good work on Day 3 morning. Notably, he added 71 runs with last man Shamar Joseph (33) to put WI into the lead.

Numbers

Here are his stats

Playing his 28th Test, Da Silva has raced to 1,083 runs at 27.07. This was his fifth half-century as the tally includes a solitary ton, 100* against England in 2022. Overall, Da Silva now boasts 286 runs across five Tests against England, averaging 71.50. All of the batter's fifties have come in away Tests. He has 695 runs in this regard at 30.21.

Partnership

Historic partnership with Joseph

Da Silva and Joseph became the fourth WI pair to add 50-plus runs for the last wicket in a Test on England soil. The duo has joined Tino Best-Denesh Ramdin (143 in Birmingham, 2012), Shivnarine Chanderpaul-Corey Collymore (58 in Chester-le-Street, 2007), and Sonny Ramadhin-Frank Worrell (55 in Nottingham, 1957). Hence, Da Silva and Joseph's 71-run partnership is WI's second-highest 10th-wicket stand in England.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

England posted 416 while batting first as Ben Duckett (71) and Ben Stokes (69) made fifties. Ollie Pope (121) contributed with a stunning ton. In reply, WI compiled 457 to take a 41-run lead. Besides Da Silva, Kavem Hodge (120) scored a fantastic century. Alick Athanaze (82) missed out on a hundred. Chris Woakes claimed four wickets.