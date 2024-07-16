In short Simplifying... In short Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, born in 2003, led Australia in the 2022 Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup and plays for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

He made his First-Class debut in the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield final, scoring a 115-ball 90, and has a T20 strike-rate of over 145.

Connolly shone in the 2023 BBL final, helping Perth Scorchers chase down 176 with his 11-ball 25*.

Cooper Connolly strikes at over 145 in T20 cricket

Who is Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly? Decoding his career stats

By Parth Dhall 09:33 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Star all-rounder Cooper Connolly earned his maiden international call-up for Australia's upcoming T20I tours scheduled in Scotland and England. Notably, Australia are supposed to play three T20Is against Scotland before facing England in three T20Is and five ODIs. While a couple of senior players have been rested, Connolly and Jake Fraser-McGurk were added to the squads. Here are the career stats of Connolly.

Connolly led Australia in 2022 U-19 WC

Connolly, a potent batting all-rounder, was born on August 22, 2003, in Perth. The 20-year-old bats left-handed and is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Notably, Connolly led Australia in the 2022 Under-19 ICC Cricket World Cup. They played the third-place playoff, beating Afghanistan by two wickets. Connolly also plays for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

First-Class debut in Sheffield Shield final

Interestingly, Connolly recieved his maiden First-Class call-up ahead of the 2023-24 Sheffield Shield final. He played for Western Australia against Tasmania. He smashed a 115-ball 90 coming in at number seven in his debut First-Class innings. Western Australia eventually lifted the trophy after winning the final by 377 runs. This remains Connolly's only appearance in First-Class cricket so far.

A strike-rate of over 145 in T20s

Connolly has also featured in four List A matches as of now, with his debut coming in 2023. The star all-rounder made his T20 debut in the 2022/23 Big Bash League. The youngster has smashed 226 runs from 15 T20s at a staggering strike-rate of 145.80. He is yet to score his maiden T20 fifty. Connolly also owns six wickets in the format.

Connolly shone in 2022/23 BBL final

Connolly hogged the limelight during the 2022/23 BBL final for Perth Scorchers against Brisbane Heat. His 11-ball 25* helped PS chase down 176 after they were down to 137/5 in the 17th over. Connolly earlier bowled an economical over.