Smriti Mandhana shone versus Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana becomes India's highest run-getter in WT20Is: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:33 pm Jul 20, 2024

What's the story Veteran Indian opener Smriti Mandhana made her bat talk versus Pakistan in India's Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 opener on Friday in Dambulla. Mandhana led from the front in a paltry chase of 109. She scored a 45 off just 31 balls with the help of nine fours. The game also saw Mandhana displace Harmanpreet Kaur as India's leading run-getter in WT20Is.

Knock

A fine knock from Mandhana

India needed to come good in the chase and the wicket was true-paced with both Shafali Verma and Mandhana enjoying themselves. Both batters got the desired boundaries as they added 85 runs for the first wicket. Mandhana was ultimately dismissed in the 10th over by Syeda Aroob Shah. Nevertheless, her efforts helped the Indian team (109/3) prevail in just 14.1 overs.

Numbers

Mandhana goes past Harmanpreet

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 137 matches (132 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,365 runs at 28.27. Her strike rate reads 122.09 as the tally includes 24 fifties. The southpaw went past her skipper Harmanpreet, who has accumulated 3,349 runs. Meanwhile, only New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,348) and Australia's Meg Lanning (3,405) have scored more WT20I runs than the Indian duo.

Records

Key numbers of Mandhana

In nine matches versus PAKW, Mandhana owns 232 runs at 29. Mandhana surpassed 1,000 runs at neutral venues (1,012 at 28.11). She owns 1,025 runs at home and 1,328 away. The dasher also became the fourth batter to complete 350 Women's Asia Cup T20 runs. She joined Harmanpreet (404), Mithali Raj (402), and Bismah Maroof (360). Mandhana's current tally reads 351 runs at 23.40.