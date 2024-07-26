In short Simplifying... In short Smriti Mandhana, the Indian cricketer, has become the third batter to score over 400 runs in the Women's Asia Cup T20, joining the ranks of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.

With a total of 3,433 runs in 140 matches, she is only surpassed by New Zealand's Suzie Bates in Women's T20 International runs.

Mandhana's current tally in the ongoing tournament is 113 runs, maintaining a strike rate of 122.43.

Smriti Mandhana shone versus Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana becomes third batter to accomplish this feat: Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:03 pm Jul 26, 202405:03 pm

What's the story In a one-sided affair, the Indian women's cricket team thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dambulla. They chased down the 81-run target with nine overs to spare as Smriti Mandhana made an unbeaten half-century. She scored 55* off 39 balls with the help of nine fours and a six. Here are her stats.

Another fine knock from Mandhana

On a track where none of the Bangladesh batters managed to get going, Mandhana scored runs for fun. She attacked straightaway as her opening partner Shafali Verma (26*) played the second fiddle. None of the Bangladesh bowlers looked effective against the southpaw as India comfortably crossed the line. Earlier, Bangladesh posted 80/8 as Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav claimed three-fers.

Mandhana joins Harmanpreet and Mithali in elite company

Mandhana has become the third Indian to complete 400 Women's Asia Cup T20 runs. She joined Harmanpreet Kaur (560) and Mithali Raj (430). Overall, she is the sixth batter with this milestone. Mandhana's current tally reads 419 runs at 26.18 (50s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 17 matches versus BANW, Mandhana owns 372 runs at 24.80. She completed 1,080 at 29.18 at neutral venues.

Mandhana only behind Bates

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 140 matches (134 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,433 runs at 28.60. Her strike rate reads 122.43 as the tally now includes 25 fifties. Meanwhile, only New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,348) has more WT20I runs than her. She has raced to 113 runs at 56.50 in the ongoing tourney at 56.50.