In short Simplifying... In short Test cricket stars Root, Williamson, and Smith have impressive records, with Williamson being the fastest to reach 32 Test tons.

While Root has the highest overall run tally, Smith boasts superior averages both at home and away.

Despite the challenges of playing in Asia, all three have shown commendable performances.

Their contributions to their respective national teams are undeniable, making them some of the most successful Test batters of the modern era. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Root is the third-slowest to complete 32 tons (Source: X/@ICC)

The Root-Smith-Williamson comparison: Who is superior in Tests?

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:06 pm Jul 22, 202403:06 pm

What's the story Veteran England batter Joe Root hammered a match-winning century on Day 4 of the second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The veteran batter made 122 from 178 balls. His innings was laced with 10 fours. This was his 32nd Test ton, the joint-most among active matters. He matched Steve Smith and Kane Williamson's tally. Let's compare the trio's Test numbers.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Root, Williamson, and Smith are three of the most successful Test batters of the modern era. All these talismans have been serving their national team for over a decade and their numbers are nothing but staggering. While Williamson is already New Zealand's leading run-getter in Tests, Root is England's second-highest run-aggregator. Smith is also closing in on the 10,000-run landmark.

Fastest to the mark

Williamson is the fastest to 32 tons

Earlier this year, Williamson became the fastest to reach 32 Test tons, having taken 172 innings of 98 Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo. Smith, who completed 32 hundreds last year, previously held the record (174 innings). Having taken 260 innings, Root is the third slowest to get the feat. He is only ahead of Rahul Dravid (261) and Alastair Cook (273).

Home numbers

Stellar records at home

Williamson has hammered 19 tons and as many fifties in home Tests. Five of his six double-tons have come at home. He also boasts the second best average (66.85) in home Tests (Min. 3,000 runs). Though Root also owns 19 Test tons at home, his average (53.81) in this regard is much lower (50s: 30). Smith averages 62.68 at home (100s: 16, 50s: 19).

Away from home

Away and neutral numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith averages 52.46 in away and neutral games combined. He boasts 16 tons and 22 fifties in this regard. Root (46.26) and Williamson (45.40) have also fared well away from home. While both batters own 13 Test tons apiece away from home, the Englishman has 32 fifties in comparison to Williamson's 15.

Asia

Numbers in Asia

Tackling spinners in Asia has been a prominent challenge for most of the non-Asian batters. All three aforementioned names have fared impressively in this regard. Smith averages 47.83 in the continent (100s: 5, 50s: 8). Root (46.86) and Williamson (48.85) own six and seven tons apiece. The former has 11 fifties while the Kiwi stalwart has seven.

Stats

Here are their overall numbers

Root currently owns 11,940 runs across 142 Tests at 49.95. The batter owns 62 fifties. He is the only active batter with 10,000-plus Test runs. Smith is behind him with 9,685 runs at 56.97 (50s: 41). The Australian star has featured in 109 Tests so far. Williamson's tally reads 8,743 runs from 100 games at 54.98. He has struck 34 fifties.