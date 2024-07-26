In short Simplifying... In short Several top tennis players, including Elena Rybakina, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Marketa Vondrousova, have pulled out of the 2024 Paris Olympics due to various health issues.

These tennis players won't feature at 2024 Paris Olympics

By Rajdeep Saha 04:43 pm Jul 26, 2024

What's the story Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be providing its fare share of thrills as we gear up for intense action. The focus lies on the men's and women's singles events where several high-profile players will not be seen. Notably, over the last few days, several star names withdrew from the global event. Here we decode players who won't feature at Paris Olympics.

Elena Rybakina - Kazakhstan

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan withdrew hours after the draw was made. Rybakina, who reached the semis at the Tokyo Olympics, cited "acute bronchitis" in a social media post as a reason for her missing the Games. "Despite attempts to return to training, my body has not yet recovered," Rybakina wrote. "Doctors categorically forbade me to go out on the court."

Jannik Sinner - Italy

Men's singles world number one Jannik Sinner missed the flight to Paris. He has been diagnosed with tonsillitis. "I'm extremely sad and disappointed. Competing at the Olympic Games was one of my main goals for this season," Sinner said in a statement. Sinner said his condition got worse despite trying his best to recover. He was advised by his medical team to rest fully.

Holger Rune - Denmark

Holger Rune of Denmark made an announcement on Wednesday that he won't be able to feature in Paris due to a wrist injury. "I am really sorry that I will be unable to play the Olympics. It's something I've been looking forward to playing and being a part of," Rune wrote on X. Rune played with a wrist injury in clay and grass seasons.

Marketa Vondrousova - Czech Republic

Reigning Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova announced on Monday, July 22, that she has withdrawn from the Paris Games due to a hand injury. "I was hoping until the last moment that I could go at least in doubles, but problems with my hand won't let me on the court," Vondrousova wrote in her statement. She is now focusing on the US Open.

Other star players who announced their withdrawals before

Aryna Sabalenka, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, Great Britain's Emma Raducanu, USA's Ben Shelton and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain are some of the other key players who announced before they won't be part of the Olympics.