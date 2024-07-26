In short Simplifying... In short India's women's cricket team has secured a spot in the T20 Asia Cup final after a dominant performance against Bangladesh.

The victory was largely due to the exceptional bowling of Renuka and Radha, who took three wickets each.

Renuka's performance marked her 50th WT20I wicket, making her the eighth Indian to achieve this feat, while Radha's spell brought her total to 90 wickets. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Renuka breathed fire with the new ball (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India demolish Bangladesh, qualify for Women's T20 Asia Cup final

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:59 pm Jul 26, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Three-time champions India have qualified for their fifth final in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. In a one-sided encounter, the Women in Blue thrashed Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first semi-final of the 2024 edition in Dambulla. Fine spells from Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav restricted the Tigresses to 80/8. India comfortably chased down the paltry total. Here are the key stats.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Renuka took three wickets upfront as Bangladesh could never get going. Radha added to their misery with her brilliant spell with the old ball. Skipper Nigar Sultana (32) was the only Bangladesh batter to score over 20 as Bangladesh post a poor total. In response, India (83/0) crossed the line in just 11 overs thanks to Shafali Verma (26*) and Smriti Mandhana (55*).

Renuka

50 WT20I wickets for Renuka

Renuka finished with 3/10 across four overs (1 maiden). Renuka's third and final wicket of the day saw her become the eighth Indian to complete 50 WT20I wickets. She now owns 50 scalps at an economy of 6.37 (4W: 2, 5W: 1). Eight of her scalps have come against Bangladesh (ER: 6.05) while the pacer now boasts 30 wickets in neutral venues (ER: 5.04).

Radha

Three-fer for Radha as well

Radha finished with 3/14 in her four overs as the tally also includes a double-wicket maiden in the 20th over. With this spell, Radha has raced to 90 wickets at 19.10 (ER: 6.47). Playing her sixth game against Bangladesh, the left-arm spinner now owns 13 wickets (ER: 4.78). 30 of her scalps have come at neutral venues while conceding runs at 6.06.

Final appearance

India qualify for yet another final

India were crowned champions in seven of the eight previous Women's Asia Cup editions (ODIs and T20Is combined). They hence have qualified for their ninth straight final. The Women in Blue won the ODI edition four times (2004, 2005-06, 2006, and 2008) and T20I edition thrice (2012, 2016, and 2022). The defending champions lost the title clash to Bangladesh in the 2018 (T20I).

Mandhana

Another fine knock from Mandhana

On a track where none of the Bangladesh batters managed to get going, Mandhana scored 55* off 39 balls (9 fours, 1 six). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 140 matches (134 innings), Mandhana now owns 3,433 runs at 28.60. Her strike rate reads 122.43 as the tally now includes 25 fifties. She has raced to 113 runs at 56.50 in the ongoing tourney at 56.50.

Stats

Key numbers of Mandhana

In 17 matches versus BANW, Mandhana owns 372 runs at 24.80. She has completed 1,080 at 29.18 at neutral venues. Mandhana owns 1,025 runs at home and 1,328 away. The dasher also became the third Indian to complete 400 Women's Asia Cup T20 runs. She has joined Harmanpreet Kaur (560) and Mithali Raj (430). Mandhana's current tally reads 419 runs at 26.18 (50s: 2).