In the Women's Asia Cup T20, Radha Yadav's exceptional bowling performance led to Bangladesh's downfall.

With her spell, she has now taken 90 wickets in 79 WT20Is, including 14 in the Women's T20 Asia Cup.

Despite efforts from Sultana and Shorna Akter, Bangladesh could only manage a below-par total, largely due to the early wickets taken by Renuka Singh and Radha's effective middle and death overs.

Radha Yadav bowled a brilliant spell (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup T20: Radha Yadav dents Bangladesh with three-fer

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:09 pm Jul 26, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Bangladesh batters had a hard time against India in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav kept things tight in the middle and death overs as the Tigresses were restricted to 80/8 while batting first in Dambulla. Radha finished with 3/14 in her four overs as the tally also includes a double-wicket maiden in the 20th over.

Spell

A fine spell from Radha

Renuka Singh took three wickets upfront as Bangladesh could never get going. Radha added to their misery with her brilliant spell with the old ball. She sent back Rumana Ahmed in the 10th over to open her account. Nigar Sultana and Nahida Akter fell to her in the final over. As mentioned, Radha delivered a double-wicket maiden in the 20th over.

Stats

Here are her stats

With this spell, Radha has raced to 90 wickets across 79 WT20Is at 19.10. Her economy rate reads 6.47. Playing her sixth game against Bangladesh, the left-arm spinner now owns 13 wickets (ER: 4.78). 30 of her scalps have come at neutral venues while conceding runs at 6.06. She now boasts 14 wickets in the Women's T20 Asia Cup as her economy reads 3.65.

Summary

Bangladesh post a below-par total

As mentioned, Renuka (3/10) dented Bangladesh with her opening spell. Radha (3/14) starred in the middle and death overs. Skipper Sultana (32 off 51 balls) and Shorna Akter (19* off 18) were the only Bangladesh batters to score over 10 as the Tigers were restricted to 80/8 in their allotted 20 overs.