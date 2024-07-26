In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's Asia Cup T20, Indian pacer Renuka Singh achieved her 50th wicket in T20Is, becoming the eighth Indian woman to do so.

Her impressive performance, along with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, restricted Bangladesh to a below-par total.

Despite a strong start from Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana and Shorna Akter, the team could only manage 8 runs in their 20 overs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Renuka took three wickets in the game (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's Asia Cup T20: Renuka Singh completes 50 WT20I wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:56 pm Jul 26, 202403:56 pm

What's the story A sensational opening spell from Renuka Thakur Singh dented Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 2024. The Indian pacer breathed fire with the new ball and took three wickets upfront. Renuka finished with 3/10 across four overs as the Tigresses were restricted to 80/8 while batting first in Dambulla. She also completed 50 WT20I wickets during her spell.

Spell

Renuka made the new ball talk

Renuka was on the money straightaway as she dismissed opener Dilara Akter in the fourth delivery of the opening over. Notably, she conceded a six on the preceding ball. The Indian pacer was nearly unplayable thereafter as Ishma Tanjim and Murshida Khatun fell in her next two overs. She bowled her four overs on the trot and dented the Tigers significantly.

Stats

A look at her numbers

Renuka's third and final wicket of the day saw her become the eighth Indian to complete 50 wickets in women's T20Is. Playing her 46th game, she now owns 50 scalps at an economy of 6.37 (4W: 2, 5W: 1). Eight of her scalps have come against Bangladesh (ER: 6.05) while the pacer now boasts 30 wickets in neutral venues (ER: 5.04).

Summary

Bangladesh post a below-par total

While Renuka dented Bangladesh with her opening spell, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (3/14) starred in the middle and death overs. Skipper Nigar Sultana (32 off 51 balls) and Shorna Akter (19* off 18) were the only Bangladesh batters to score over 10 as the Tigers were restricted to 80/8 in their allotted 20 overs.