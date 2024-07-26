In short Simplifying... In short India and Sri Lanka are set to face off in a three-match T20I series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, with new captains Suryakumar Yadav and Charith Asalanka leading their respective teams.

Historically, India has dominated the head-to-head record, winning 19 of the 29 T20Is played between the two teams.

Key players to watch include Suryakumar Yadav, who has scored 254 T20I runs against Sri Lanka, and Hardik Pandya, who holds the joint-most T20I wickets for India.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India (Source: X/@BCCI)

1st T20I: India, SL meet with new captains at helm

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:40 pm Jul 26, 202402:40 pm

What's the story A young Indian unit will take on hosts Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-T20I series on July 27. Champions of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, India will head into the series as favorites as they aim to build a team for the future. SL, however, hold the home advantage. Here we look at the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and streaming details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the entirety of the three-match series. As the track here is usually on the slower side, spinners can get substantial assistance. According to Cricbuzz, chasing teams have won 12 of the 23 T20Is here (Average first-innings score: 168). The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (7:00pm IST).

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India have firmly dominated the Lankan Lions in terms of head-to-head record in T20Is. The two teams have locked horns in 29 T20Is to date. India emerged winners on 19 occasions. Sri Lanka have pocketed nine matches. One match didn't have a result. India have five wins and just three defeats in T20Is in Sri Lanka against the home team.

IND vs SL

Both teams to be under new captains

Suryakumar Yadav has been named India's new T20I skipper and many eyes will be on him. He has the onus to lead a young unit in Sri Lanka and build a team for the future. Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka will lead the home team as Wanindu Hasaranga resigned from his position following Sri Lanka's disastrous 2024 T20 WC campaign.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs:

India's probable XI: Ꮪhubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka's probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Stats

A look at the key performers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has scored 254 T20I runs against SL at 63.50 with his strike rate being 158.75. Hardik Pandya has the joint-most T20I wickets in winning cause for India (72). Wanindu Hasaranga has 31 T20I wickets at home at an economy of 6.79. Kusal Mendis has hammered 845 T20 runs in 2024 at a strike rate of 149.82.

