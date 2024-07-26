In short Simplifying... In short The 2024 Paris Olympics will witness the largest-ever Indian shooting team, with 21 shooters participating across 15 events.

Leading the contingent is former Youth Olympics champion Manu Bhaker, who will compete in three events.

The team, which includes notable participants like Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, and Sarabjot Singh, aims to add to India's tally of four Olympic shooting medals.

Manu Bhaker will lead the Indian contingent (Source: X/@olympics.com)

2024 Paris Olympics, shooting: Key details about Indian contingent

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:13 pm Jul 26, 202401:13 pm

What's the story The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics went underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. India, which will field 117 athletes, own a total of 35 medals at the Games. Have a look at key details of India's shooting squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Squad

21 shooters to take part

A total of 21 Indian shooters will be in action. This will be the largest-ever Indian shooting team at the Olympics. Former Youth Olympics champion Manu Bhaker will lead the Indian contingent. She will participate in three events. Meanwhile, a total of 15 shooting events will take place at the 2024 Paris Olympics. There will be representatives from India at each event.

Rifle

Participants in the rifle event

Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta will take part in the men's 10m air rifle event. The women's category of the event will see Elavenil Valarivana and Ramita Jindal in action. Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will take part in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions competition. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will feature in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Mixed team events

Details of the mixed team events

The pair of Sandeep Singh-Elavenil Valarivan and Arjun Babuta-Ramita Jindal will be seen in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Coming to the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, Sarabjot Singh-Manu Bhaker and Arjun Singh Cheema-Rhythm Sangwan will participate in pairs. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan will join forces in the skeet mixed team event.

Pistol

What about the other pistol events?

Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Cheema will take part in the men's 10m air pistol event. The women's 10m air pistol event will see Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan represent India. Details of the other pistol events: Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu. Women's 25m pistol: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh.

Shotgun

List of the shotgun competitions

Four individual shotgun events will take place this year with six Indian athletes being in action. They are as follows: Men's trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman. Women's trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh. Men's skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka. Women's skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon.

Tally

Four medals in shooting

India have tallied a total of four Olympic medals in shooting, which includes one gold, one bronze, and a couple of silver. The gold was clinched by none other than the legendary Abhinav Bindra in 2008. Rajyavardhan Singh (silver in 2004), Gagan Narang (bronze in 2012), and Vijay Kumar (silver in 2012) are the other Indian shooters with Olympic medals.