Olympics: Unique records held in athletics

What's the story The 33rd edition of Summer Olympics will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. Athletics has been one of the most prominent events in the Olympics history. Here we decode the unique records held in athletics (Summer Olympics).

USA have dominated the proceedings

The modern athletics program in Olympics includes track and field, road running, and race walking events. As per Wikipedia, the United States finished as the best nation in athletics in 29 of the 32 previous editions of the Summer Olympics. While Soviet Union topped the charts in 1972 and 1980, East Germany was at the top in the 1976 Games.

Key details about athletics in Summer Olympics

No new event has been added to the men's athletics program since the introduction of racewalk in the 1952 Games. While 52 different events have been held in the men's athletic competition, the current list comprises 23 events. The 1928 edition marked the start of women's competition in athletics in Summer Olympics.

Men's world record in Olympics (athletics)

South AFrica's Wayde van Niekerk (43.03 seconds) and Kenya's David Rudisha (1:40 minutes) hold the world record in the 400 and 800 meter category. Norway's Karsten Warholm holds the world record in 400 metres hurdles (45.94 seconds). Jamaica quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake, and Usain Bolt own the world record in 400 metres hurdles 4×100 m relay (36.84 seconds).

Women's world record in Olympics (athletics)

USA's Florence Griffith Joyner (21:34 seconds) own the women's world record in the 200 meter category. Joyner's compatriots Tianna Madison, Allyson Felix, Bianca Knight, and Carmelita Jeter hold the women's world record in 4×100 m relay race (40.82 seconds). Soviet Union's Tatyana Ledovskaya, Olga Nazarova, Mariya Pinigina, and Olga Bryzgina have the record in the 4×400 m relay race (3:15 minutes).