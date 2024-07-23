In short Simplifying... In short Charith Asalanka is set to captain Sri Lanka in the upcoming T20I series against India, with the squad featuring the return of Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando, and Avishka Fernando after their stellar performances in the 2024 Lankan Premier League.

The series, commencing on July 27, will be Sri Lanka's first T20I assignment since their early World Cup exit.

The matches will be held in Pallekele over four days.

Charith Asalanka takes over from Wanindu Hasaranga (Source: X/@ICC)

Charith Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in India T20Is

Jul 23, 2024

What's the story Charith Asalanka has been named the captain of Sri Lanka's 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against India. He takes over from Wanindu Hasaranga, who resigned from his position following Sri Lanka's disastrous 2024 ICC T20 World Cup campaign. The team has undergone significant changes, with senior players Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Janith Perera stepping in while Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva have been left out.

Team roster

Additions and exclusions in Sri Lanka's T20I squad

The squad marks the comebacks of Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Binura Fernando, and Avishka Fernando, who enjoyed impressive campaigns in the 2024 Lankan Premier League (LPL). With 333 runs, Fernando was the top scorer among Sri Lankan players while Perera also showcased his prowess, scoring 296 runs at a strike-rate of 169. Meanwhile, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dilshan Madhushanka have been dropped from the team.

Comeback

Binura Fernando returns to national side

Left-arm seamer Binura Fernando is making a comeback to the national side after an impressive performance in the LPL He secured 13 wickets in eight LPL matches, earning his place back on the team. Meanwhile, this series will be Sri Lanka's maiden T20I assignment since their early exit from the World Cup held in USA and West Indies.

Squad

Here is the full sqauad

The three-match series against India will commence on July 27, spanning over four days. All matches will be held in Pallekele. Sri Lanka's squad for India T20Is: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera and Binura Fernando.