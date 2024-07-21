2nd Test: Shoaib Bashir makes records with 5/41 versus WI
Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the England bowlers in the 4th innings of the second Test versus West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Bashir managed figures worth 5/41 from 11.1 overs as West Indies collapsed from 61/0 to be all out for 143. England claimed a handsome 241-run win in the process with a day to spare. We decode records made by Bashir.
A brilliant fifer for Bashir
Bashir took the wicket of Kirk McKenzie in the 15th over off just his third ball in the innings. With Chris Woakes delivering the goods from the other end, Bashir found joy, dismissing Kavem Hodge (LBW). He caught Alick Athanaze by surprise next, getting a leading edge. Jason Holder, who played for the spin was Bashir's 4th scalp. Lastly, Shamar Joseph was sent packing.
3rd fifer for Bashir in Test cricket
Bashir, who took 2/108 in the first innings, finished with a seven-wicket match haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, in five matches, Bashir owns 24 wickets at 29.83. He claimed his 3rd fifer in Test cricket. His two other fifers came against India earlier this year. Notably, Bashir claimed his maiden fifer on home soil. Meanwhile, Bashir owns 40 scalps in FC cricket.
Bashir makes history with fifer
As per Cricbuzz, Bashir is the first spinner to bag a 5-wicket haul at Trent Bridge since Muttiah Muralitharan's 8/70 vs England in 2006. Bashir became the first-ever English spinner aged under 21 years to take a 5-wicket haul in a Test on home soil.