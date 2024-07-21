In short Simplifying... In short Shoaib Bashir made cricket history in the 2nd Test against the West Indies, taking five wickets in a single innings.

This is Bashir's third five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his first on home soil.

Notably, he is the first English spinner under 21 to achieve this feat at Trent Bridge since Muttiah Muralitharan in 2006. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the England bowlers (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

2nd Test: Shoaib Bashir makes records with 5/41 versus WI

By Rajdeep Saha 11:57 pm Jul 21, 202411:57 pm

What's the story Shoaib Bashir was the pick of the England bowlers in the 4th innings of the second Test versus West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Bashir managed figures worth 5/41 from 11.1 overs as West Indies collapsed from 61/0 to be all out for 143. England claimed a handsome 241-run win in the process with a day to spare. We decode records made by Bashir.

Bowling

A brilliant fifer for Bashir

Bashir took the wicket of Kirk McKenzie in the 15th over off just his third ball in the innings. With Chris Woakes delivering the goods from the other end, Bashir found joy, dismissing Kavem Hodge (LBW). He caught Alick Athanaze by surprise next, getting a leading edge. Jason Holder, who played for the spin was Bashir's 4th scalp. Lastly, Shamar Joseph was sent packing.

Wickets

3rd fifer for Bashir in Test cricket

Bashir, who took 2/108 in the first innings, finished with a seven-wicket match haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, in five matches, Bashir owns 24 wickets at 29.83. He claimed his 3rd fifer in Test cricket. His two other fifers came against India earlier this year. Notably, Bashir claimed his maiden fifer on home soil. Meanwhile, Bashir owns 40 scalps in FC cricket.

Do you know?

Bashir makes history with fifer

As per Cricbuzz, Bashir is the first spinner to bag a 5-wicket haul at Trent Bridge since Muttiah Muralitharan's 8/70 vs England in 2006. Bashir became the first-ever English spinner aged under 21 years to take a 5-wicket haul in a Test on home soil.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post