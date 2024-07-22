In short Simplifying... In short Joe Root has become the first batter to score 4,500 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC), achieving this feat in 54 matches.

He's also on track to become the second England batter to reach 12,000 Test runs, currently holding 11,940 runs.

Root's impressive performance includes 32 tons and 62 fifties, with his 19th century on home soil recently helping England secure a 241-run victory over the West Indies.

Joe Root brought up a fine century on Day 4 of the 2nd England versus West Indies Test (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Joe Root becomes first batter to accomplish this WTC feat

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:51 am Jul 22, 202409:51 am

What's the story Joe Root recorded a match-winning century on Day 4 of the 2nd England versus West Indies Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The veteran batter made 122 from 178 balls. His innings was laced with 10 fours. This knock saw Root become the first batter to complete 4,500 runs in the ICC World Test Championship history. Here are his stats.

Knock

Another superb outing for Root

Root arrived to bat when England were 127/2 (third innings). The star batter and Harry Brook guided England to 248/3 at stumps. Both players continued their dominance on Day 4 and recorded centuries. Their efforts meant England finished at 425 and later won the duel by 241 runs. England and WI compiled 416 and 457 in their respective first innings.

Tally

First batter to get this feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root became the first batter to complete 4,500 runs in the WTC. In 54 matches, Root owns 4,511 runs at an average of 49.57. He slammed his 14th century in addition to smashing 18 fifties. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) is the only other batter with over 3,500 runs in the competition. Root also owns the most tons in this regard.

Cycles

Root's numbers from different cycles

With 1,660 runs at 47.42, Root was the second-highest run-getter in the inaugural WTC edition (2019-21). He registered three tons besides eight fifties. Root amassed 1,915 runs in 22 Tests in the 2021-23 cycle. No other batter could hammer even 1,700 runs. Root's tally of eight centuries was also the highest for any batter in that period (50s: 6).

Information

His stats in the ongoing cycle

Root is currently fourth in terms of runs in the ongoing 2023-25 cycle. He has scored 936 runs across 12 games at 46.80. The tally now includes three tons and four fifties.

Stats

12,000 Test runs loading for Root

Playing his 142nd match (260 innings), Root now owns 11,940 runs at an average of 49.95. In addition to 32 tons, Root owns 62 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has 1,426 runs versus West Indies at 54.84. He smashed his sixth century against them (50s: 6). Meanwhile, Root can soon become the second England batter after Alastair Cook (12,472) to complete 12,000 Test runs.

Numbers at home

19th century on home soil

Root struck his 19th century on home soil. Playing his 74th match (130 innings), Root owns 6,296 runs at home, averaging 53.81 In addition to 19 tons, he has slammed 30 fifties. By scoring his 32nd ton, Root has equaled the likes of New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Australia's Steve Smith among active players. Among Englishmen, only Cook owns more tons (33).