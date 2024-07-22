In short Simplifying... In short England has climbed to the sixth spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after sealing a series win against the West Indies, who have now slipped to the bottom.

Meanwhile, India leads the standings, followed by Australia and New Zealand.

The standings are determined by the percentage of points earned, with 12 points for a win, four for a draw, and six for a tie. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England are now 2-0 up in the three-game affair (Source: X/@ICC)

WTC standings: England advance to sixth spot, WI slip down

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:05 am Jul 22, 202409:05 am

What's the story A stunning collapse from West Indies handed England a 241-run win in the Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Chasing 385, WI were 61/0 at one stage before being reduced to 91/6, eventually managing 130. England, who are now 2-0 up in the three-game affair, have now jumped to the sixth place in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship table. Here are further details.

Summary

Summary of the Nottingham Test

England scored 416/10 in their first innings. Ollie Pope hit 121 with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes smashing fifties. In response, WI earned a lead after scoring 457/10. Centurion Kavem Hodge led the way. Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva hit fifties. England rode on Joe Root and Harry Brook's tons to post 425/10 thereafter. WI failed to show fight despite a promising start.

Information

England seal series with 2-0 lead

With this win, England have sealed the three-match series in their favor. England beat the Windes at Lord's and have now claimed another massive victory in Nottingham. This is the 8th consecutive Test series defeat for West Indies on England soil since 2000.

ENG and WI

Rise for England, WI slip down

England, who were at the bottom of the table before this game, have now advanced to the sixth place. They have raced to 45 points and a PCT of 31.25%, having recorded five wins and six defeats (Draw: 1). WI have slipped down to the rock bottom with 16 points and a PCT of 22.22% (W1, D1, L4).

IND, AUS, and NZ

India lead WTC standings

India, who thrashed England 4-1 at home earlier this year, top the WTC standings (PCT: 68.51%). They have won six of their nine matches in the current cycle (L2, D1). Australia retain their second spot with a 62.50 points percentage. They have recorded eight wins, three defeats, and a solitary draw. Third-placed New Zealand have a PCT of 50%. (W3, L3).

SL and PAK

SL, Pakistan follow the top three

With a 2-0 win series over Bangladesh earlier this year, Sri Lanka climbed to the fourth position with a PCT of 50%. They own two wins and as many defeats. The Lankans went past Pakistan, who are currently fifth in the standings with a points percentage of 36.66%. They have recorded two wins besides three defeats.

BAN and SA

What about Bangladesh and South Africa?

Bangladesh are reeling at the seventh spot on the WTC points table. They share this position with South Africa. Notably, both sides have accumulated a points percentage of 25% along with 12 points. Both teams own three defeats and a solitary win. England were also having a PCT of 25% prior to the Nottingham game.

System

WTC standings: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.