Washington Sundar records his career-best bowling figures in T20Is: Stats

By Parth Dhall 08:48 pm Jul 10, 202408:48 pm

What's the story India beat hosts Zimbabwe in the 3rd of the five-T20I series in Harare on July 10. The Men in Blue successfully defended 182 after restricting Zimbabwe to 159/6. Dion Myers (65*) and Clive Madande (37) threatened India with a 77-run stand, but Washington Sundar's three-fer propelled India to victory. Taking three wickets, Sundar recorded his career-best returns in T20I cricket.

Spell

A match-winning spell from Sundar

Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed swept away Zimbabwe's top order, with the hosts getting reduced to 19/3. Sundar removed Sikandar Raza and Johnathan Campbell in one over to reduce Zimbabwe to 39/5. The off-spinner came back to break the pivotal partnership between Myers and Madande by dismissing the latter. Sundar, who conceded 15 runs in four overs, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Reurns

Sundar's best bowling returns

As mentioned, Sundar's 3/15 are now his best bowling returns in T20I cricket. The spin-bowling all-rounder now has 40 wickets from 45 T20Is at an average of 25.55. His tally includes an economy rate of 6.97. Sundar, who made his debut in 2017, has been in and out of the side due to fitness issues. He also has a T20I half-century.

Match

A look at match summary

Batting first, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill added 67 runs. The latter then joined forces with Ruturaj Gaikwad to get India past 150. Sanju Samson's finishing touch eventually powered India to 182/4. Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed started India's defense with successive wickets. Sundar contributed thereafter, bringing Zimbabwe down to 39/5. Although Myers and Madande shared 77 runs, Zimbabwe fell short (159/6).